The Critic: Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton rule the screen as film drops first trailer

He’s trodden the boards to international acclaim for years. And now, for his next film role, Sir Ian McKellen is to play a theatre critic for the first time.

The movie, based on Anthony Quinn’s novel Curtain Call, and co-staring Vita & Virginia actress Gemma Arterton, debuted its first trailer yesterday (Monday 1 July 2024).

The upcoming thriller, in cinemas 13 September 2024, also stars Mark Strong, Ben Barnes, Alfred Enoch, Romola Garai and Lesley Manville.

“A chain of events with terrible consequences”

The Critic follows Jimmy, a gay man and theatre critic in 1930s London known for his savage reviews. He ‘ritually tears down’ stage actress Nina, according to the film’s official synopsis, leading to ‘terrible consequences’.

Alfred Enoch and Sir Ian McKellen in The Critic (Image: Provided)

The film is directed by Anand Tucker and written by Patrick Marber. It is produced by Jolyon Symonds for Fearless Minds and Bill Kenwright’s BK Studios.

The Critic – The official synopsis



‘Jimmy Erskine (Ian McKellen) is the most feared and famous theatre critic in 1930s London, saving his most savage takedowns for Nina Land (Gemma Arterton), an already unsure leading lady. He takes pleasure in ritually tearing her down, a practice that has further eroded her fragile sense of confidence. But when his newspaper’s proprietor dies and his son (Mark Strong) takes over, Jimmy is told to be careful, to avoid falling foul of his new boss’s family values by cutting down on the cattiness. When his job security is threatened, he hatches a devious plan, setting off a chain of events with terrible consequences.’

The trailer’s arrival follows Oscar-nominee Ian falling from the stage during a performance of Player Kings in London last month.

“I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery” – Ian McKellen on his recent fall

Addressing last month’s fall in a statement yesterday (Monday 1 June 2024), Ian said: ”Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day. [But] it’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

The star, known for The Lord of the Rings franchise, continued: “I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”