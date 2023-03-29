Ted Lasso confirms gay footballer character

A character in the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, has been confirmed to be gay. And, it’s a footballer.

Warning: there are spoilers for the third episode of the third series ahead!

In the third season’s third episode, ‘4-5-1,’ we catch up with Richmond AFC team member, Colin Hughes (Billy Harris).

Colin is seen at the beginning of the episode waking up in bed before picking his strewn clothes off the floor.

It’s when he walks downstairs that we are introduced to his male lover, who’s made fresh coffee for him.

“I don’t do caffeine,” Colin says. Michael replies: “Right, your body is a temple.”

“More like a church in an airport,” Colin then jokes.

Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Toheeb Jimoh and Billy Harris in Ted Lasso (Image: Apple TV+)

The two then share a tender kiss before departing. After getting into his car Colin is seen reminding himself: “I am a strong and capable man.”

Later as Richmond AFC awaits the arrival of the esteemed player, Zava, the team jokes the incoming player has a “charisma that transcends orientation.” He’s compared to the likes of Paul Newman and Idris Elba.

Colin also joins in on the jokes with: “You guys have convinced me. I’ll have sex with Zava.”

Speaking of Zava, the character displays a refreshing attitude toward gender describing it as a “construct.”

Toward the end of the episode, Michael joins Colin and some of the Richmond team for dinner at teammate Sam Obisanya’s restaurant, Ola’s.

Colin introduces Michael as his “pal,” indicating the two aren’t openly in a relationship.

As the episode draws to a close, Colin and Michael are seen kissing in a side alley by former reporter turned book author, Trent Crimm.

The lack of prominent gay footballers at the top level of the game has been a topic for debate. In October 2021 Australian Josh Cavallo became the first active player to come out as gay.

Subsequently, he was followed by Jake Daniels and Zander Murray coming out as gay in 2022.

For years there has been speculation about gay footballers in the Premier League.

Although, former England player Rio Ferdinand told Attitude last year that the “witchhunt” for a gay Premier League player was the wrong way to counter homophobia in football.