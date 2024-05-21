Taylor Zakhar Perez says he agrees with Cate Blanchett on who gets to play gay roles

Taylor Zakhar Perez has offered his take on who gets to play gay roles – adding he finds it “so rude” when actors are asked about their sexuality.

The actor played one half of a queer male couple opposite Nicholas Galitzine in Amazon Studios’ Red, White & Royal Blue.

Asked in a recent interview about the debate around who gets to portray queer men on-screen, the star quoted Oscar-nominee Cate Blanchett, who said in 2018: “I will fight to the death for the right to suspend disbelief and play roles beyond my experience.”

The star played queer women to considerable acclaim in Carol and Tár.

“It’s unprofessional and no one’s business” – Taylor Zakhar Perez

Speaking in a new interview with Men’s Health, Taylor said: “Cate Blanchett said something, ‘We must fight to the death to suspend disbelief.’

“That just always stuck with me. Because if you’re watching a film and there’s nothing outside the room that matters, the actors are doing their jobs.”

The 32-year-old furthermore continued: “Nicholas [Galitzine] was just asked the other day about his sexuality, and I just find it so rude. It’s unprofessional and no one’s business. That’s someone’s personal life.

“And so I’m grateful to be part of a project [Red, White & Royal Blue] where, yes, it is a love story. But again, it’s not the sole focus. These people have robust, full lives. They’re educated. Alex is in law school. Henry is crazy smart and he’s a prince, and his sense of duty is unparalleled. The less people focus on sexuality and see what these people are capable of, that’s when we’ve created real change.”

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and the fictional Prince Henry of Wales. A sequel was recently confirmed.

The film is based on the romance novel by Casey McQuiston, released in 2019.