Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin claims celebrity kids come out as trans due to lack of ‘structure’

Sylvester Stallone‘s wife Jennifer Flavin has sparked backlash after claiming some celebrity children have come out as trans due to a lack of “structure” in their upbringing.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, the former model and skincare business owner claimed that the entertainment industry encourages parents to let children “express” themselves without limits.

“If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat” – Jennifer Flavin on parenting in Hollywood

“I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression. So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat,” Flavin said. “And it’s so loosey-goosey, I don’t think we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories. They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organise everything.”

Flavin, who married Rocky star Stallone in 1997, argued that other celebrity parents fail to apply “common sense” when raising gender-nonconforming children. “I mean, my daughters were tomboys,” she continued. “They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know? And they loved sports. But I never said, ‘Oh, you’re a boy now.’ I just said, ‘You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.’”

There is no evidence to support Flavin’s claims

There is no evidence to support Flavin’s claims that celebrity children are more likely to identify as transgender, nor that permissive parenting plays a role. Experts caution against conflating gender expression – such as clothing or interests – with gender identity.

Her comments were made during a conversation with podcast host Miller, who is married to former White House adviser Stephen Miller – a central figure in Donald Trump’s first administration and now a leading voice in his political network.

Miller launched her podcast in August. She previously worked briefly for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, stepping down this year after a reported rift between Musk and Trump.

Flavin’s remarks have drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, who argue that her views perpetuate harmful stereotypes and misunderstandings about transgender identity. Organisations such as GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign emphasise that gender identity is not a trend or a result of parenting style.