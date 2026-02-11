Docu-series Stripped Down takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Florida’s gay nightlife

OUTflix is set to premiere Stripped Down, a bold new reality docu-series arriving 3 March 2026, taking viewers behind the scenes of Florida’s gay nightlife, in Wilton Manors.

The series follows six strippers as they navigate life both on stage and behind closed doors, blending explosive drama with candid explorations of identity and self-expression amid political and financial pressures.

After the success of Tim O’Leary‘s Laid Bare, the six-part whodunnit set on a gay nude resort in Palm Springs, filmmaker Matt Cullen has your next watch covered.

The content creator and showrunner of the acclaimed LGBTQ+ digital series Our Queer Life brings his signature authentic storytelling to the high-energy, raw world of gay strip clubs.

The official series synopsis reads: “Stripped Down is an unapologetically raw and entertaining reality docu-series that peels back the curtain on the lives of six gay strippers navigating the vibrant nightlife of Wilton Manors, Florida.”

Stripped Down cast (Image: Outflix)

“By day, they’re roommates grappling with personal ambitions, complex relationships and hidden struggles. By night, they’re performers who take the stage to captivate audiences and earn a living in the high-energy, no-holds-barred world of gay strip clubs,” the statement continues.

The Stripped Down cast includes: Crush Daddy, Honkytonk Hooker, Thomas Shute and more

The series features six diverse performers: South African-born Crush Daddy, a former Division I basketball player who has built a career after sport in stripping and adult content while overcoming past struggles with addiction.

Silas, also known as Honkytonk Hooker, relocated from New York to South Florida to continue his go-go dancing career.

Jax (Thomas Shute) blends performance with authentic storytelling in his published book, The Inner Guide. Tarzan is a master pole dancer and outspoken character within the group.

Damien Lenore, a fire-eater and aerialist, balances stripping with burlesque performance, reflecting on his evolving career path.

Each episode explores the cast’s personal journeys, from chasing fame and financial stability to navigating relationships, past trauma and acceptance in their identities. Through rising tensions and personality clashes, the docu-series serves up drama alongside moments of heartfelt vulnerability.