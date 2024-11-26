Stormy Daniels praises ‘maturity levels’ of contestants on new season of For the Love of Dilfs (exclusive)

Stormy Daniels has said the biggest change from seasons one to three of her gay dating show For the Love of Dilfs are the “maturity levels”.

In an interview with Attitude conducted two days after the US election and to be published in full this week, the TV star further praised the way the show handles sensitive topics like “consent, body autonomy, and diversity”.

“I wish my straight friends, and community could take a page out of how open, honest and authentic the queer community is about consent, body autonomy, and diversity,” she explained.

“This show is so important. If you want to help me, if you want to help your queer community, if you want to help your trans friends – fuck it, you could not even be gay or a fan of porn or Stormy or whatever – if you’re just a fan of free speech, watch the show. Because the numbers don’t lie.”

“The daddies are more daddy than the first two seasons” – Stormy Daniels

“The first couple of seasons, it was all the himbos being himbos,” the 45-year-old elsewhere reflected in her Attitude interview. “Of course, they’re younger, have more energy, wear less clothes. How could they not be!”

“The daddies have always been a bit harder to cast,” she went on. “Just for simple, organic reasons. People who fall into the category of ‘daddy’ have more serious careers and jobs that maybe doesn’t allow them to take off to be on a TV reality show. They probably haven’t even seen the ads! So, there have always been more himbos than daddies for various reasons. But now the show’s been on for a while, and word of mouth, I think we had some really good daddies this time around.”

Stormy Daniels has been the host of For the Love of Dilfs for three seasons (Image: OUTflix)

“Being a woman in her 40s, I was more interested in the daddies anyway! Seasons one and two might have been all about the himbos. This one’s all about the daddies, being daddy-esque. And having some really mature and interesting conversations. Robert came out on the show. We had a daddy return from a previous season which was really cool. This is definitely more about the daddies and the daddies are more daddy, than the first two seasons, which I’m here for. But let’s be honest, none of them are interested in me anyway. But I’m more interested in the daddies than the himbos.”

For the Love of Dilfs is streaming on OUTflix now.