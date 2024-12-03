The Starlight Express star lighting up TikTok: Al Knott on Pumping Iron and Greaseball glory (exclusive)

Pumping Iron, sang by your Starlight Express character Greaseball, has become a streaming sensation within the queer community. What do you think makes the song resonate so strongly?

I think the power behind the song is what has made it such an anthem for queer listeners. There is a pure and unapologetic confidence that oozes from every lyric, which feels very empowering, and as a queer woman, like an act of joyous rebellion. Growing up, I didn’t have many loud and proud queer female figures, so I hope this version of the song helps to inspire younger audiences to find the strength in their own voices.

What do you think the impact has been switching the character of Greaseball from a male in the original production to a female in today’s re-imagination?

I think it’s brought the show into the 21st century. The domineering man and submissive woman dynamic is overdone and outdated. Modern audiences deserve to see more than one narrative represented on stage, and women and queer folk deserve to be seen as more than a token character fitting politely into a box.

How does it feel knowing your performance has become an anthem for queer audiences? Did you ever anticipate this reaction?

It’s hard to comprehend the impact it’s had; I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet, or if it ever will. I get a lot of love online, which is so gratifying, and a little overwhelming at times. I’m immensely humbled by the heartfelt messages and support I have received from fans. It’s a world which I never thought I’d enter into, and one I’m having to learn how to navigate.

The song exudes confidence and power. How do you channel that energy on stage and what personal message do you take from it?

Sometimes it can be really difficult. On days where I myself am not feeling so confident, I have some mantras I like to repeat in my head to get me in the zone, which have also proved advantageous in my day-to-day life. At the end of the day, it’s about self-love and self-belief, something that Greaseball has nailed. I’ve learned a lot from her.

Musical theatre has always had a deep connection to the queer community. What role do you think Starlight Express plays in celebrating diversity?

Starlight Express is a true celebration of diversity, especially in terms of gender and sexual identity; I feel the song I Am Me sums it up perfectly. Really, this is a story about acceptance of self and the unabridged joy and pride that comes with that. It makes sense to me that this is reflected in the diverse casting of the show. Knowing that young people who come to the show can see themselves reflected in the characters just makes my heart sing!

Have you had any memorable encounters with queer fans who have shared their connection to your performance?

So many. Meeting fans at stage door and seeing their reactions online is such a rewarding aspect of the job. The fan art that has been created is just incredible. It’s really touching to know we’ve made even a small impact on people’s lives, especially those who are still discovering their identity. Queer joy is infectious, and I cherish those moments I’m able to share.

What aspects of your performance are you most proud of, especially knowing the impact it has had?

I’m so proud to be just a small part in this incredible company. The unwavering love and support in the building is palpable, and I couldn’t ask for a better team. This has been mine and many others’ professional debuts, and I’m so honoured to be able to share the experience with so many kind and talented humans.

After such a standout moment in Starlight Express, are there any other roles or musicals you dream of tackling?

Honestly, I’m just going with the flow. Starlight Express hadn’t been a show that was on my radar, and especially not the character Greaseball, but I’m so grateful for all it has given me. I think allowing myself to be open to opportunities and new experiences is the most important thing for me. I can’t wait to see what the universe throws at me next.

Catch Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre now.