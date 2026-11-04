JD Ford makes history as Indiana’s first publicly gay member of US Congress

JD Ford has made history in the US midterm elections, becoming Indiana’s first publicly gay member of Congress after defeating Republican incumbent Victoria Spartz.

Aside from the LGBTQ+ breakthrough, his victory also marks a major win for Democrats, who have not held Indiana’s 5th Congressional District since 1990.

Ford won the US House race in Indiana’s 5th District with 51.66 per cent of the vote, compared with 48.34 per cent for Spartz, whom he ousted.

JD Ford celebrates Congress win

Celebrating his win, the congressman-elect wrote in a statement: “Tonight, Hoosiers [a nickname for the people of Indiana] made history, and they sent a message that will be heard far beyond Indiana’s 5th District.

“This victory belongs to every person who has felt ignored by Washington, every family struggling to make ends meet and every voter who refused to believe that change was impossible. Hoosiers are demanding leaders who put people ahead of powerful interests and deliver results that make their lives better.”

Ford said he was “truly honoured” that people across the state had trusted him to be the person “who fights for that change, and that’s exactly what I intend to do”.

Ford makes LGBTQ+ history

This is not the first time the politician has made LGBTQ+ history. Ford became Indiana’s first publicly gay state senator when he was elected in November 2018.

Ford’s congressional campaign centred on making life more affordable, protecting access to healthcare and holding the government accountable.

His official website states: “I’ll fight to cap healthcare and prescription costs and push for corporate accountability to lower your monthly expenses.” He also pledged to help reduce the cost of groceries, housing, energy and healthcare.

Ford also pledged to hold Washington accountable, arguing that too many decisions are being made without proper scrutiny. “We can’t afford to let this lawless behaviour go on,” his website states, calling for stronger congressional oversight.

Ford on LGBTQ+ rights

Away from his campaign, Ford has consistently supported LGBTQ+ rights throughout his political career, including calling for stronger anti-discrimination protections.

He has also demonstrated support for the transgender community, notably speaking out against Indiana’s 2024 ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

“I am saddened and angered to see this ban on science-based healthcare for transgender young people go into effect. These youth are among the most vulnerable in our state, and decisions about their care should be made between themselves, their families & support systems, and medical professionals – not an increasingly intrusive and ideological state government,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I hold out hope that in time the judicial system will rule in favour of the rights of individuals to determine their own identity, and I will always stand strong beside my friends in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ford will take office in January 2027 for a two-year term.