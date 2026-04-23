RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 11 cast and release date announced

Start your engines! World of Wonder has RuVealed the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 11, ready to strut back onto our TV screens on 8 May 2026.

Eighteen returning queens from across the US franchise – spanning all the way from season 2 to season 17 – are back for redemption and a shot at being crowned Queen of All Queens in the “Tournament of All Stars”.

The queens will be split into three fierce teams – pink, purple and orange – with each group battling it out in their own bracket across three episodes as they return to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage.

At the end of each bracket, the two queens with the highest points will advance to the semi-finals, where the top competitors from every group will face off in another round of high-stakes competition.

The season will climax in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, where the finalists will battle it out for a $200,000 (£148k) cash prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 11 confirmed cast:

April Carrión: Season 6

April Carrión (Image: Paramount+)

Aura Mayari: Season 15

Aura Mayari (Image: Paramount+)

Crystal Methyd: Season 12

Crystal Methyd (Image: Paramount+)

Salina EsTitties: Season 15

Salina EsTitties (Image: Paramount+)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache: Season 11, All Stars 6

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Image: Paramount+)

Vivacious: Season 6

Vivacious (Image: Paramount+)

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté: Season 16

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Image: Paramount+)

Jasmine Kennedie: Season 14

Jasmine Kennedie (Image: Paramount+)

Joey Jay: Season 13

Joey Jay (Image: Paramount+)

Kennedy Davenport: Season 7, All Stars 3

Kennedy Davenport (Image: Paramount+)

Sam Star: Season 17

Sam Star (Image: Paramount+)

Shuga Cain: Season 11

Shuga Cain (Image: Paramount+)

A’Keria C. Davenport: Season 11, All Stars 6

A’Keria C. Davenport (Image: Paramount+)

Lucky Starzzz: Season 17

Lucky Starzzz (Image: Paramount+)

Dawn: Season 16

Dawn (Image: Paramount+)

Morphine Love Dion: Season 16

Morphine Love Dion (Image: Paramount+)

Morgan McMichaels: Season 2, All Stars 3

Morgan McMichaels (Image: Paramount+)

Mystique Summers: Season 2

Mystique Summers (Image: Paramount+)

All previous episodes of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise are available to watch now via World of Wonder.