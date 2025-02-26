Skunk Anansie announce new album The Painful Truth – and drop new single ‘Cheers’

Skunk Anansie have today announced their hugely anticipated new studio album The Painful Truth.

The new album, their seventh studio collection and first in nine years, will be released on 23 May 2025 via FLG Records.

Today, the band release new single ‘Cheers’, following on from their last single, ‘An Artist Is An Artist’.

“If thy rest on them laurels thy shall wither up and die” – Skunk Anansie

“I don’t care that we were big in the Nineties,” said vocalist Skin in a statement.

“Creatively it’s irrelevant because in my rock bible the first commandment states, ‘If thy rest on them laurels thy shall wither up and die artistically, musically, mentally. And then financially.’”

To celebrate the band will be playing a very special headline show on day of release, just outside Bristol.

The album cover for Skunk Anansie’s new album The Painful Truth (Image: Provided)

“When we write it’s just the four of us in a room with no outside distractions or interference, getting to know each other again. We’d done the Greatest Hits tour and we realised that things needed to change,” Skin added.

“If we didn’t do something fresh and forward thinking, we couldn’t really be a band anymore. We’d just be doing Skunk karaoke.”

The Painful Truth track listing



1. ‘An Artist Is An Artist’

2. ‘This Is Not Your Life’

3. ‘Shame’

4. ‘Lost And Found’

5. ‘Cheers’

6. ‘Shoulda Been You’

7. ‘Animal’

8. ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’

9. ‘My Greatest Moment’

10. ‘Meltdown’

Skunk Anansie – whose bass player Cass Lewis recently revealed he is cancer-free after a stage four diagnosis – commence their European and UK headline tour in Portugal on 28 February and continue through Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czechia, Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Belgium before ending in the UK with 15 shows.

The band, known for hits like ‘Weak’ and ‘Secretly’, have sold five million records worldwide.