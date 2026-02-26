Sir Stephen Fry honoured by Queer Theatre’s new season with Luvvie: Gods and Monsters event

London’s award-winning LGBTQ+ theatre company, Queer Theatre, has launched a new spring season, celebrating queer voices from emerging playwrights to established creators.

The season kicks off with Luvvie: Gods and Monsters, a new cabaret event inspired by queer Greek mythology, honouring the company’s patron, Sir Stephen Fry.

The event, taking place on 8 May 2026, invites guests to dress up in Greek mythology-inspired costumes and join in a celebration of queer storytelling.

“I am so proud to be connected, even in my own small way” – Sir Stephen Fry on the Queer Theatre event

Andrew Keates and Stephen Fry (Image: Boyan Georgiev)

A Friend of Dorothy star Fry, who has long championed LGBTQ+ voices in film, TV and storytelling, said he was proud to be part of the new season led by Queer Theatre’s artistic director, Andrew Keates.

“I am so proud to be connected, even in my own small way, to Queer Theatre, because what Andrew and his team are doing is simply fantastic,” he said in a statement.

Fry continued: “There’s an amazing season coming up of new queer playwrights in all directions, providing exquisitely new voices in all kinds of theatres of queer life. It’s very exciting.”

Fry has a series of books inspired by Greek mythology, including: Mythos, Heroes, Troy and Odyssey

He described the Luvvie: Gods and Monsters event as “thrilling”, adding: “Maybe that’s what appealed to me about them when I was a child, and why I later went on to write four books about Greek myths.”

Beginning his Greek mythology series with Mythos in 2017, Fry has since penned four books inspired by: Mythos, Heroes, Troy and Odyssey.

“I didn’t grow up at the time of Queer Theatre. I wish I had!” – Fry on Queer Theatre honouring queer storytelling

Jake Brunger (Image: Rich Lakos/ArenaPAL) Harry McDonald (Image: Provided) Coral Wylie (Image: Provided)

He continued: “This sexiness, this ambivalence, this freedom of thought and sexuality, which, frankly, when I was growing up was a rare thing. But I didn’t grow up at the time of Queer Theatre. I wish I had! I do hope you’ll look at the programme and support this amazing venture.”

The spring season also includes the Queer Play Reading Club, offering audiences the chance to engage with playwrights such as Harry McDonald, Coral Wylie and Jake Brunger.

Readings include:



Foam by Harry McDonald (21 April)

Lavender, Hyacinth, Violet, Yew by Coral Wylie (19 May)

Four Play by Jake Brunger (16 June)

The company will also host its popular showcase events, including OutCast: Spring Showcase (25 March) and Summer Variety Night (19 June).

For more information, enthusiasts can visit the official Queer Theatre website.