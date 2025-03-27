Sinitta joins Chicago UK & Ireland tour: Tickets available now

Pop legend Sinitta is heading back to the stage as she joins the cast of Chicago as Mama Morton in the 2025 Chicago UK and Ireland tour – and yes, we’re already humming ‘Cell Block Tango’ (Cicero!).

The ‘So Macho’ diva will bring her signature sass to the role across several dates, including Bournemouth, Canterbury, Norwich, Woking, Crawley and Glasgow.

Also stepping into the spotlight is Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara, who plays Roxie Hart at most venues. She’s joined by Coronation Street fave Faye Brookes, returning for performances in Canterbury and Bristol. The role of silver-tongued lawyer Billy Flynn will be split between Olivier nominee Dan Burton, TV star Darren Day, and Strictly champ Kevin Clifton.

Sinitta’s casting sees her share Mama duties with powerhouse vocalist and Loose Women regular Brenda Edwards, who reprises the role in cities including Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Salford.

The tour kicks off on 31 March at Bournemouth Pavilion and runs through to 30 August, with stops all over the country – including a London run at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June.

Featuring iconic songs like ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and ‘Mister Cellophane’, the multi award-winning Chicago is a tale of murder, fame and courtroom drama set in the roaring twenties – a time when a gal could get away with anything if she had the right PR. Which, let’s face it, Sinitta definitely does.

CHICAGO UK & Ireland tour 2025 – tickets and full dates

For tickets and the full list of dates and lineups, visit ATG Tickets.

Monday 31 March – Saturday 5 April

Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Monday 7 – Saturday 12 April

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

trch.co.uk

Monday 14 – Saturday 19 April

The Alexandra, Birmingham

atgtickets.com

Monday 21 – Saturday 26 April

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

hallforcornwall.co.uk

Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

venuecymru.co.uk

Monday 5 – Saturday 10 May

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

wmc.org.uk

Monday 12 – Saturday 17 May

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

marlowetheatre.com

Monday 19 – Saturday 24 May

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com

Monday 9 – Saturday 14 June

New Wimbledon Theatre, London

atgtickets.com

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 June

Curve, Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

Monday 23 – Saturday 28 June

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

grandtheatre.co.uk

Monday 30 June – Saturday 5 July

Hull New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

Monday 7 – Saturday 12 July

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Monday 14 – Saturday 19 July

Theatre Royal, Norwich

norwichtheatre.org

Monday 21 – Saturday 26 July

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Monday 28 July – Saturday 2 August

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

atgtickets.com

Monday 4 – Saturday 9 August

Sunderland Empire

atgtickets.com

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 August

Hawth Theatre, Crawley

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Monday 18 – Saturday 23 August

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

atgtickets.com

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 August

The Lowry, Salford

thelowry.com