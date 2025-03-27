Sinitta joins Chicago UK & Ireland tour: Tickets available now
Darren Day and Janette Manrara are also part of the lineup of one of theatre's campest and most loved musicals
By Dale Fox
Pop legend Sinitta is heading back to the stage as she joins the cast of Chicago as Mama Morton in the 2025 Chicago UK and Ireland tour – and yes, we’re already humming ‘Cell Block Tango’ (Cicero!).
The ‘So Macho’ diva will bring her signature sass to the role across several dates, including Bournemouth, Canterbury, Norwich, Woking, Crawley and Glasgow.
Also stepping into the spotlight is Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara, who plays Roxie Hart at most venues. She’s joined by Coronation Street fave Faye Brookes, returning for performances in Canterbury and Bristol. The role of silver-tongued lawyer Billy Flynn will be split between Olivier nominee Dan Burton, TV star Darren Day, and Strictly champ Kevin Clifton.
Sinitta’s casting sees her share Mama duties with powerhouse vocalist and Loose Women regular Brenda Edwards, who reprises the role in cities including Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Salford.
The tour kicks off on 31 March at Bournemouth Pavilion and runs through to 30 August, with stops all over the country – including a London run at the New Wimbledon Theatre in June.
Featuring iconic songs like ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Razzle Dazzle’ and ‘Mister Cellophane’, the multi award-winning Chicago is a tale of murder, fame and courtroom drama set in the roaring twenties – a time when a gal could get away with anything if she had the right PR. Which, let’s face it, Sinitta definitely does.
CHICAGO UK & Ireland tour 2025 – tickets and full dates
For tickets and the full list of dates and lineups, visit ATG Tickets.
Monday 31 March – Saturday 5 April
Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
Monday 7 – Saturday 12 April
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
trch.co.uk
Monday 14 – Saturday 19 April
The Alexandra, Birmingham
atgtickets.com
Monday 21 – Saturday 26 April
Hall for Cornwall, Truro
hallforcornwall.co.uk
Tuesday 29 April – Saturday 3 May
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
venuecymru.co.uk
Monday 5 – Saturday 10 May
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
wmc.org.uk
Monday 12 – Saturday 17 May
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
marlowetheatre.com
Monday 19 – Saturday 24 May
Bristol Hippodrome
atgtickets.com
Monday 9 – Saturday 14 June
New Wimbledon Theatre, London
atgtickets.com
Monday 16 – Saturday 21 June
Curve, Leicester
curveonline.co.uk
Monday 23 – Saturday 28 June
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
grandtheatre.co.uk
Monday 30 June – Saturday 5 July
Hull New Theatre
hulltheatres.co.uk
Monday 7 – Saturday 12 July
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
eastbournetheatres.co.uk
Monday 14 – Saturday 19 July
Theatre Royal, Norwich
norwichtheatre.org
Monday 21 – Saturday 26 July
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Monday 28 July – Saturday 2 August
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
atgtickets.com
Monday 4 – Saturday 9 August
Sunderland Empire
atgtickets.com
Monday 11 – Saturday 16 August
Hawth Theatre, Crawley
parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
Monday 18 – Saturday 23 August
King’s Theatre, Glasgow
atgtickets.com
Monday 25 – Saturday 30 August
The Lowry, Salford
thelowry.com