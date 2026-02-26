The Sims 4 takes Heated Rivalry’s Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s relationship to a whole new level

Heated Rivalry has become a worldwide success since its release in November 2025. As the globe continues to amplify the hype, so too does The Sims 4.

Fans have created edits, fan fiction and viral TikTok content to continue the story beyond the show, using Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s characters to imagine life after the cottage.

A major trend within The Sims 4 is male pregnancy – you can guess where this is going. Last month, TikTok creator Carter Tyra announced she had created Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as characters in the life simulation game.

In The Sims 4, Shane Hollander gets pregnant multiple times

The gamer has since had them act out a continuation of Heated Rivalry, but in her version, Shane gets pregnant… multiple times.

“They’re settling into their new home with their new baby, Edward Jacob, or EJ for short,” Tyra said, narrating the series. “Shane found out he was pregnant again on Valentine’s Day.”

Another episode depicts an at-home birth: “They couldn’t make it to the hospital in time, so they had to give a natural birth at the house and my boy is stressed.”

One fan-made TikTok has received more than half a million views

She added: “But after four short hours, baby girl is here. Happy dads. Meet Lily J. Hollander.”

The first episode of her TikTok series received more than half a million views, and the following episodes have also attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

The fandom goes beyond just The Sims 4. On fan fiction site AO3, there are now more than 700 stories featuring a pregnant Shane.