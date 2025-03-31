Shōgun star Richard Chamberlain dies aged 90: ‘An amazing and loving soul’

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best known for his leading role in 80s miniseries Shōgun, has died at the age of 90.

The star, also known for his work on The Thorn Birds, passed away on Saturday (29 March 2025), just hours before his 91st birthday, reports the BBC.

Chamberlain’s publicist, Harlan Bol, confirmed the news, adding that his client died late on Saturday night local time (10:15 GMT Sunday) in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The actor had suffered complications from a stroke.

Chamberlain’s other screen credits include 1960s medical drama Dr. Kildare and guest appearances in the likes of Will & Grace and Twin Peaks.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now”

In a statement, Chamberlain’s longtime partner Martin Rabbett paid tribute to an “amazing and loving soul.”

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” he added. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us.”

The statement continued: “Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.”

In Shōgun, Chamberlain played John Blackthorne, an English navigator shipwrecked in 17th-century Japan.

Chamberlain was reportedly outed as gay in 1989 by a French women’s magazine named Nous Deux. However, he didn’t publicly confirm his homosexuality until his 2003 autobiography, Shattered Love: A Memoir.