Shania Twain ‘excited’ about upcoming jukebox musical

Queen of Me sensation Shania Twain has said she’s “excited” for her songs to be featured in an upcoming musical.

The ‘Giddy Up’ singer released her sixth album, Queen of Me, on Friday (3 January). It sees Shania return to form with a collection of rousing tunes.

But it’s not the only place you’ll be hearing Shania’s music if what we’ve heard is true.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the release of Queen of Me, Shania commented on a jukebox musical using her songs.

“It’s been in the works for a while now,” Shania confirmed. “My music is the soundtrack so that’s really exciting. It’s not about my life, which I enjoy the creativity of, and seeing how my music applies to a written story.”

She added: “I’m excited about it. Hopefully, that will be surfacing in the near future.”

Shania Twain, Queen of Me (Image: Louie Banks)

This means we could be getting a musical featuring iconic hits such as ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman,’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

Last year Shania also confirmed a biopic of her life could make its way to the big screen sometime soon.

“I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me,” she told The Sun in September 2022.

In her 2022 Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl, Shania opened up about her childhood and the abuse suffered at the hands of her father.

She also recounted being taken into bars in Timmins, Ontario (Canada) by her mum when she was eight to perform. Her parents died in a car crash in 1987 when Shania was 22.

Shania then went on to secure a recording contract in 1992 leading to her self-titled album in 1993. From there, she released The Woman in Me in 1995 before smashing records and taking over the world in 1997 with Come On Over.

After her 2022 album Up! and tour Shania was diagnosed with Lyme disease. This impacted her voice later requiring open-throat surgery to save it.

A Shania biopic would be the latest in a growing line focusing on iconic singers.

At the end of 2022 Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody was released with Naomi Ackie in the lead role.

Recently, it was announced that the long-teased and awaited biopic about Madonna has been shelved as the singer prepares to go back out on tour.

Queen of Me is out now.