Shania Twain announces new Las Vegas residency

“Let’s go girls!” Shania Twain, the queen of country-pop, has announced a brand new Las Vegas residency and we’re so here for it.

COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! will begin performances at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on 10 May 2024.

The residency has been named after Shania’s iconic 1997 album, Come On Over, which featured many Shania classics including ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre,” said Shania.

“The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Shania Twain’s COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! (Image: Provided)

Shania will have 24 performances from 10 May 2024 through the end of the year.

The dates are:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Tickets go on sale from 6pm BST on Monday 21 August. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale event from Wednesday 16 August at 6pm BST until Sunday 20 August at 6am BST.

Shania fans will also be able to access a separate presale event from Wednesday 16 August at 10pm BST.

And between 6pm on Thursday 17 and 6am on Sunday 20 August there will be another presale event for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers.

It’s also been announced that $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to Shania Kids Can. The charity helps educate, inspire, and empower children in vulnerable communities.

The announcement also comes swiftly on the heels that multiple expanded U.S. and International Diamond Editions of the Come On Over album, Shania’s third studio album, will be released on 25 August to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Shania is also about to start the UK leg of her Queen of Me tour. All tour dates can be found here.

For more information and to purchase tickets for COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! click here.