Shania Twain celebrates 25 years of iconic Come On Over album with Elton John duet and more

That does impress us much! Shania Twain is celebrating 25 years of her iconic album Come On Over with a special release featuring live duets with Sir Elton John, Chris Martin, and more.

Come On Over was released in 1997 as a follow-up to her self-titled 1993 debut album and 1995’s The Woman In Me.

The album, featuring iconic Shania tracks such as ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One,’ represented the Canadian country singer’s transition into pop and international stardom.

A remastered version of the original tapes – Come On Over: 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition – will be released on 25 August 2023.

When I released Come On Over, I couldn’t imagine what it would go on to become… not even in my wildest dreams!! 🤯 It feels incredible to see this album still bringing people together 🥹🫶 Come On Over: Diamond Edition 💎 is available to pre-order now: https://t.co/AentiwOXxC pic.twitter.com/75d9tVKgwt — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 14, 2023

A 3CD Super Deluxe and 3LP Super Deluxe (US), 3LP Super Deluxe International, 2CD Deluxe U.S, and digital editions will feature a bonus disc with nine additional tracks including live duets with Elton John, Chris Martin, Alison Krauss, and the Backstreet Boys among others.

Notes from Shania will also be included in the 3CD Super Deluxe edition which will also come packaged in a hardback book format.

Speaking of the album which saw the artist blend country and pop together in glorious fashion Shania said that at the time it was “so high-pressure for me, because I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album.”

1995’s The Woman In Me was a more traditional country record and boosted Shania to fame. But Come On Over saw her explode internationally.

“My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world! We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue,” Shania continued.

“This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist.

“This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible – so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life.”

To date Come On Over has accumulated more than 40 million record sales worldwide. It remains the top-selling country album and the highest-selling album by a female artist of all time. It also remains the 15th biggest-selling album of all time in the UK and spent 11 weeks at number one when it debuted in 1997.

Shania is currently on her Queen of Me world tour, after releasing an album of the same name earlier this year.

You can pre-order Come On Over: 25th Anniversary Diamond Edition here. Tickets for Shania Twain’s Queen of Me tour can be found here.