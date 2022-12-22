Shangela gracefully responds after RuPaul says she should’ve won Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite Shangela has responded to RuPaul saying the queen should have been crowned a winner (baby).

On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen RuPaul was asked which runner-up queen in the show’s history should have got a crown. Mama Ru didn’t hesitate as she said: “Shangela”.

Shangela first competed on Drag Race season two and later season three. She then reappeared for All Stars three, which was won by Trixie Mattel. However, many fans have long believed that Shangela was “robbed”.

Posting on her Instagram on Wednesday (21 December) Shangela gave her reaction to RuPaul’s comments.

“Waking up to this video today … WOW. 😳😭🫣😊 Thank u legendary Mother,” she wrote tagging RuPaul. “Your acknowledgement feels just as validating as any 👑. I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities that Ru and @rupaulsdragrace gave me, ever since my first workeoom [sic] tip in on season 2!

She also wrote that she’s even more grateful for the sisterhood Drag Race has given her as well as the fans.

“And here we are today, still standing … still entertaining… still creating! 💕 So THANK YOU to all y’all. Never won Drag Race (or @dancingwiththestars lol) but forever strutting forward as a Winner. We’re all winners, baby. HALLELOO!”

But it’s clear there’s never been any doubt in Ru’s mind that Shangela is a star. Talking to Andy Cohen she said of Shangela: “She’s amazing. I actually put her on the show three times, I think, something like that. She’s a fabulous queen.”

Shangela recently proved that once again while on Dancing with the Stars, where she placed fourth.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 returns on 6 January in the US on MTV. It will be available from 7 January on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.