Berrisexuality explained: the internet’s new microlabel that might describe you

Berrisexuality is emerging within online LGBTQ+ communities as a microlabel – a specialised term for individuals to articulate their attractions

Coined in November 2023 by Tumblr user genderstarbucks, berrisexual (also known as Laurian) describes a primary attraction to feminine-aligned and androgynous genders, with only occasional or minor interest in masculine-aligned genders or men.

It has gained traction on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, and Urban Dictionary, where users share stories of finally finding a label that feels fitting.

Berrisexuality aligns with pansexuality or omnisexuality in recognising potential attraction across all genders. However, what sets it apart is the light pull toward masculinity. Counterparts include almondsexual (the male-leaning inverse) and terms like leafsexual or petalsexual.

Berrisexuality challenges the misconception that attraction must be equal to be valid. As one Urban Dictionary entry notes, it’s for those who “usually don’t feel attracted to guys” but might make an exception for someone exceptional.

The berrisexual pride flag often features soft pinks and whites

This resonates with many who feel “mostly” lesbian or bisexual but experience those rare, confusing crushes on men. On Reddit, users distinguish it from finssexual, which implies a stricter feminine focus without the pansexual breadth.

The berrisexual pride flag – often featuring soft pinks and whites – symbolises this balance, much like berries ripening on a vine.

