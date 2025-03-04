Armie Hammer recalls ‘hot and heavy’ attempt at Grindr hookup with a man

Actor Armie Hammer has revealed he once attempted to hook up with another man – but had to abort as he failed to get an erection.

In a recent episode of his podcast The Armie HammerTime, the Call Me By Your Name star was in conversation with actress Dani Druz when he admitted he had once been intrigued to experiment with a man because he felt gay men “had it so easy.”

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time, and it was hilarious ’cause I was like, ‘You know what, women are the worst, like, gay dudes seem to have it so easy,’” he told Druz.

He was inspired to download Grindr after observing a gay man receive a notification on his phone in a restaurant, which led to him getting an invitation to an impromptu blowjob in the toilet.

“I remember I met this dude, handsome, French, you know the whole thing. I was like OK this could work, this could work. Let’s try this,” he revealed. “I remember I started making out with him and I just remember being like, ‘God, beards, like this thing is f**king rough, like how do I get in there?’

Hammer went on to admit he found the man’s physicality offputting, saying: “And I remember I put my arms around him and was like, ‘Oh my god, these shoulders are so wide. He’s so big!’”

Hammer said he realised the interaction wasn’t going to work as he was failing to become aroused. “I was just like, ‘OK…’ And then I remember like, we were making out and it was kind of getting hotter and heavier, but I was like, not even a twitch, and I was going through the motions, and like not feeling anything.

“I was like, ‘You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis!'” – Armie Hammer

“And then he reached [down]…. and I was like, ‘You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis,’” he recalled. “You know what, I gotta stop this here.”

Hammer’s podcast appears to be a part of the actor’s attempts to rehabilitate his image following a number of women accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2021. This includes one woman who accused him of rape and leaked text messages the actor sent her in which he appears to share fantasies of rape and cannibalism.

The Social Network star has always vehemently denied any allegations of abuse, though he recently admitted on The Louis Theroux Podcast to being a “dick” in the past and exhibiting “asshole behaviour.”

A 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department failed to find sufficient evidence to charge Hammer with any crime. Despite this, he has not acted in any film or television productions since 2021.