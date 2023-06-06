Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams warns about ‘dangerous’ sexuality speculation

Tyler James Williams, star of Abbott Elementary, has shared a warning on social media about speculating on someone’s sexuality.

The actor, 30, posted on Instagram to clarify his sexuality and urge people to stop making assumptions.

“i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes,” a tweet with over sixty thousand likes shared.

i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes pic.twitter.com/AgWIxgYTO2 — cait atreides (@timcqthe) June 4, 2023

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” Williams shared on Sunday (4 June).

“I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.”

The Golden Globe winner also noted that studying an individual’s behaviour to “catch them” creates anxiety for a lot of closeted people.

Furthermore, Williams explains speculation “reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic and limits individual expressing.”

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way,” he added. Also, he shared he’s using his platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get.”

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals.”

“What may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

Concluding the post, Williams shared: “Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals.”

“I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Williams’ message is an important reminder that making assumptons about someone’s sexuality can lead to more harm than good.

It’s been seen before with Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.