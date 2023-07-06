Sex Education debuts hilarious new teaser for fourth and final season

It’s bittersweet to say, but the first trailer for the fourth and sadly final season of Sex Education has dropped.

Netflix posted the trailer on Wednesday (5 July) and it looks like it’s going to be an appropriate send-off for the sex-positive series.

The trailer sees Otis (Asa Butterfield), Otis (Ncuti Gatwa), and friends begin to look ahead to college.

Otis can be seen introducing himself to a crowd at Cavendish Sixth Form College. While he gets support from friends things get awkward as he announces: “I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex.”

Things get more awkward when Otis also tells the crowd: “I learned everything I know about sex from my mum.” Cue shocked gasps from the crowd. Thankfully, Eric steps in to urge Otis to clarify that he’s a sex therapist.

It’s sure to be another outrageous, rip-roaringly funny season!

We also catch flashes of Maeve (Emma Mackey), who at the end of the last season, went off to study in the US. Other returning faves such as Dr. Gene Milburn (Gillian Anderson) now with her new baby, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells), and Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) can also be glimpsed.

We also catch a very brief glance at Dan Levy‘s character, Mr. Molloy. He will be mentoring Maev over at the prestigious Wallace University.

A logline teases Otis will be pining for Maeve after they came close to getting together last season.

Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia), and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) won’t be returning.

The new season of Sex Education streams on 21 September. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now.