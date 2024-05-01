Happy birthday Dalston Superstore: The stories and pics that define 15 years of decadence

Dalston Superstore celebrates its 15th birthday on 5 May – and yet, somehow, we haven’t aged a day!

The iconic LGBTQ space in east London will mark the milestone with an 11-hour celebration this Sunday from 6pm-5am, where party-goers will find “a secret third room” to discover, according to organisers. Tickets are available on the door.

To further commemorate the occasion, Team DSS has called on its extended family to share their favourite memories of the venue. Buckle up tight, because some of these stories are wild.

What’s your most unforgettable memory from Dalston Superstore?

“I’d probably have to say, the night we hosted Honey Dijon, in January 2014 for our Femmme Fraiche 1st birthday. It was a few months after that Sugar Mountain gig, and she’d just catapulted, so people were gagged to see her at our little queer dyke party. It was roadblock, people couldn’t get in, and those that could were bouncing off the walls, the atmosphere was insane! I’m still so grateful for Dan Beaumont and the Superstore team for helping make that one happen – Dan pulled a few strings for us to get Honey” – Michelle Manetti, Femmme Fraiche

Bobby Harding [right] (Image: Provided by Ralston Superstore)

“I went [to Transvisions] this one time, dressed extra slutty, and whilst I was dancing Lucia Blayke pulled me over to the booth and said in her amazing Scouse accent: ‘Oi babe you look fab, get on that f*cking bar and have a dance. I can’t pay you, but I can give you some drinks tokens.’ I never saw those tokens, but I did start an illustrious gogo career that has seen me back on the bar of The Mothership more times than I can count” – Bobby Harding, gogo dancer

Loren Dell’Arco (Image: Provided by Dalston Superstore)

“The time I flied from the bar while gogo dancing and stuck the landing on both of my feet” – Loren Dell’Arco, drag queen

Sabrina Jade (Image: Courteney Frisby/provided by Dalston Superstore)

“The first time I did the splits on the bar – then jumped off the bar into a split on the floor. I smelt of Dalston Superstore floor for three days, I loved it” – Sabrina Jade, gogo dancer

“Superstore stage at Field Maneuvers. Octo octa and Eris drew. Eris wasn’t meant to show up because her flight was cancelled. Then she surprised everyone, including Octo Octa, by being ushered through at the last 20 mins. They had a big kiss and cuddle, the crowd screamed and they kept it open an hour late” – Nick Cleverly, Lucky Dip

“Unexpectedly glaring into the arsehole of a friend of mine while they danced on the bar. Imprinted on my mind forever” – George Lydiatt, Lucky Dip

Sophie Brain (Image: Provided by Dalston Superstore)

“Max Allen hosting on the bar with a huge tray of Mousakka, launching handfuls of it at anyone who walked past” – Sophie Brain, gogo dancer

“One night, in the early days of Superstore, someone was getting spit roasted on the dance floor downstairs. The three of them weren’t interested in taking it home when I put the lights on at close- I had to throw a pint of water over them to get them to stop” – Buggery Grips, Fast + Bi-Furious

Performers at Haute Mess (Image: Provided by Dalston Superstore)

“Donna The First at Haute Mess, taking a bath in the downstairs sink with two other drag queens, offering a service to punters where she’d wash your hands in the opaque water, then blow them dry with her own breath” – E Roisin, booker

How did Dalston Superstore impact you/your life?

“As a political and very social dyke who has been in the scene for a long time, going out is very important for me; it feeds my art practice, it feeds my life. It’s crucial to have a place and space to go to, where I can see my community living and thriving, I can feel safe, I can belong. Gentrification has resulted in our places closing, destroyed. Having DSS in my social/ cultural life gives me hope that I still have a place to go. This is a very positive impact, an essential one. Long live our queer spaces and long live DSS! It is up to us, as promoters, owners, punters to keep our spaces open and also create new ones. Dalston Superstore has been at the start of this legacy” – Stav B, T Club, Dyke March

“Superstore had such a huge impact on our lives- this is where we met each other and our gorgeous cluster of queer friends for the first time. We’d never worked in a place where we could be authentically ourselves before. They supported us through our transitions – even organising a fundraiser to help Orny to get top surgery. There quite literally wouldn’t be FAFF without Superstore- we owe it so much” – FAFF, DJs (KLS Bookings)

“Forcing me out of my safe stripper place of eight-inch pleasers pushed me to stomp around in my boots, which over the years has filled me with gender euphoria – to be celebrated as much in my flats as my heels” – Sabrina Jade, gogo dancer

“I felt so out of place and uncomfortable in the classic gay spaces of London. I thought I would never fit in and questioned who I was. Then I found Superstore and my queer life started again.” – Nick Cleverly, Lucky Dip

“Once you start going to Superstore it’s like you never stop, and things are never quite the same. At Superstore I’ve found the queer and trans friends I always needed, and desperately wanted growing up. [Superstore] served as the landscape for key parts of my life” – Rue Lumbroso, Transmissions

“Without superstore I wouldn’t have all the beautiful friends I have today. I remember having a conversation with a friend on the bench outside, talking about how I felt lonely and isolated. Now I walk to superstore just to see who’s working – because everyone made an effort to get to know me” – Loren Dell’Arco, drag host