Scott Jericho author William Hussey on the books that shaped his life

William Hussey, the writer behind Scott Jericho — the first gay travelling protagonist in history — shares the books that shaped his life and the inspiration behind his latest gripping thriller, Killing Jericho in this exclusive feature.

What was the first book that inspired you?

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle. It was the first novel that I read by myself and it introduced me to the world of Gothic horror.

Which book have you re-read the most?

The Road by Cormac McCarthy. It’s poetic and lyrical yet devastating: a beautiful examination of the relationship between a father and a son.

Which book helped shape your identity as an LGBTQ+ person?

Tales of the City by Armistead Maupin. It was fundamental to my coming out. It was given to me by a teacher at school during Section 28 who told me I’d get a lot out of it — but never explained why…

What is your favourite detective novel?

A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie. It’s got a brilliant opening premise — the murder is literally announced in a newspaper before it has even happened! It’s also got a lovely depiction of a lesbian couple —unusual for the 1950s.

Which up-and-coming author would you recommend?

David Fenne. His book Overemotional is a really fun and vibrant LGBTQ+ novel, the first part of a fantasy trilogy that is packed with magic and queerness.

Which author most inspired your novel, Killing Jericho?

Edgar Allan Poe. He’s the forefather of the detective novel, and the Gothic king. He wasn’t afraid to combine the rational with the supernatural.

Why are you proud of your protagonist, Jericho?

Jericho is the closest to me of my characters and the first gay traveller detective in fiction. I feel connected to him. I’d be rubbish at solving murders, but his background is the same, and the anger born out of my repression is explored through him. Duality is key to queer existence, just like in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde…

Which genre do you think most resonates with LGBTQ+ people?

Horror. We often feel like outsiders and empathise with the monsters, the villains, or the heroes thrown into strange and twisted worlds. Those roots lie all the way back in Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Recommended reading…

Here Again Now (Image: Provided)

This moving queer love story explores the theme of intersectional representation: what does it mean to love as a Black British person of colour?

The author recently told Attitude: “It’s very much not an autobiographical novel, but the themes I explore through their story are really personal: what it means to grow up in a Nigerian family when you’re gay; what it means to be Black and British and to not necessarily feel like you have a place where you belong and you’re accepted completely. The men I have imagined are a vehicle for those ideas.” Out now

Closer (Image: Provided)

Long considered a queer cult writer and often featured on banned book lists for his dark and graphic explorations of gay sex, Dennis Cooper is unflinching in his exploration of the seedy depths of underground American queer life.

Now, British independent publishing house Serpent’s Tail are reprinting the masterworks of Cooper. This series of novels — known as ‘the George Miles cycle’ — tell the tale of the eponymous protagonist George, a boy admired by all and tortured by many, as he is swallowed by the dangerous queer underbelly of 1980s LA. Out now

Audio book pick…

Pageboy (Image: Provided)

The A-list actor and star of Inception, Juno and Umbrella Academy Elliot Page has become equally well known as an LGBTQ+ activist in recent years. After coming out as a trans man in 2020, this is Page’s brutally honest journey from the actor who was forced to hide his true self by Hollywood throughout his teenage years to the out and proud Elliot we know and love today.

The journey to get there, however, was not an easy one: he tells of overcoming aggressors, stalkers and sexual harassment within the film industry while battling guilt, doubt and an eating disorder.

Written non-chronologically through flashbacks and flashforwards, Page explores how life has shaped the proud trans man they have become today and how, through their struggles, they have found a place of queer joy. The audiobook is narrated by Page himself, allowing him to tell his most authentic story in his own words and voice.

This feature was taken from issue 356 of Attitude magazine, available on the brand new Attitude app, or in print by subscribing or picking up a copy from your local newsagent.