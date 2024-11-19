Scissor Sisters’ Babydaddy praises Billie Eilish: ‘Ingenuity, intellect, good songwriting’

Scissor Sisters’ star Babydaddy has heaped praise on Billie Eilish for her “unabashedly queer” music.

Speaking to Attitude on their recent digital cover shoot, the star – joined by Jake Shears and Del Marquis – said: “I think she’s incredible and I’m really happy there is an artist like her for young people to look towards because it’s like a combination of, of everything.

“It’s like ingenuity, intellect, good songwriting, good performance. And it’s unabashedly queer. I think that’s what I love about Billie Eilish.”

He added: “I don’t even I don’t know how she identifies, I just know that it’s a it’s a really heartbreaking album about, you know, very openly falling in love with women, and I think it’s it’s a really special thing to hear that without the focus being on her identity.”



Eilish first discussed her sexuality publicly in a 2023 interview with Variety.

“Our 20-year anniversary was the impetus” – Jake Shears

Elsewhere in digital cover interview, Jake reflected on the timing of the reunion, saying: “Our 20-year anniversary was the impetus, but I’ve gotten to be on stage in the last 10 years, and these boys haven’t. I think you both probably really missed it.”

Del, Jake and Babydaddy on the digital cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Samantha King/Attitude)

The 46-yer-old added: “We watched our 2006 O2 show, the three of us remotely in 2020, and we were chatting with fans at the same time. I think that was sort of the first moment of looking back and really enjoying watching it and hearing these old songs.”

Babydaddy furthermore said: I was thinking about my family seeing the band again, and some new family members that had never been able to see the band. It’s been a minute. I think we all remember having our families come to the shows.

Jake Shears (Image: Attitude)

Del added: “Watching that concert fed a seed of excitement. It was exciting to see ourselves performing and to remember that emotion, those feelings of stepping out on stage. I think enough time had passed that Babydaddy and I thought we should do this again. We want to. And Jake has been kind of holding the torch this entire time.”

To read the band’s digital cover interview in full, click here.