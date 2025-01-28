Drag queen tells crowd not to sleep with two MAGA hat-wearing audience members

A Canadian drag queen put a smile on our faces today after footage circulated of her calling out two men she spotted wearing Make America Great Again hats in her audience.

Alma Be, who describes herself as the ‘Modern Mother of Vancouver’ was performing at an event at Whistler Pride when she spotted the men wearing red hats with Donald Trump‘s notorious slogan. The queen wasted no time in taking the opportunity to draw attention to the men.

Speaking directly to them, she can be heard saying: “I just want to let you know that president, on his first day in office, he took us off the fucking website like we don’t exist.” The queen was presumably referring to the fact that Trump removed nearly all LGBTQ+ and HIV related content and resources from the White House website shortly after re-entering office, as per GLAAD.

Although clearly offended by the men’s choice of apparel, the queen was gracious enough to allow the men to remain in the space, saying: “Whoever’s wearing [the hats] you don’t have to do anything…”

However, she then addresses the rest of the crowd with some very clear instructions. “Just do not suck their dicks,” she demands. “Do not sleep with them, do not share your party favours!”

The video was shared by British writer and content creator Calum McSwiggan who attended the event. Echoing the drag queen’s sentiments, he captioned the clip: “Say it louder for the guys wearing MAGA hats in the back.”

He also commented on the video, encouraging viewers to take the time to support Alma Be and attend one of her shows, writing: “The drag artist speaking in the video is @the.alma.be. They’re an incredible vancouver based artist and do so much work in uplifting underrepresented members of our community. Go check out one of their shows and show them some love and support if you can.”

Alma reshared the video to her story, adding: “I don’t have time for M*** anything.”