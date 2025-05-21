Veteran gay porn star Colton Ford dies aged 62 after ‘tragic hiking accident’

Colton Ford, the prolific gay porn star, has passed away at the age of 62 following what has been described as a “tragic hiking accident”.

The performer, real name Glenn Soukesian, is reported to have died on 19 May. Ford began working in porn in the year 2001 when he was 40 years old.

He enjoyed a 24 year long career, starring in films for various major studios. In recent years, he launched an OnlyFans channel.

Ford also had a career as a music recording artist, releasing eight studio albums, the last of which Permission was released in 2023.

Following news of his death emerging, various friends and peers of the star shared messages of mourning on social media.

“With a very heavy heart I share this tragic news. While we don’t have all the details, I never would have dreamed that the photo below of Glenn Soukesian (Colton Ford) and I from 3 weeks ago would be our last,” wrote friend Tim Wood and fellow porn star.

“Sweet, funny, kind, sassy – and hopelessly handsome” – Tim Wood on Colton Ford

“Glenn was involved in a tragic hiking accident this past weekend that took his life. He was a brilliant artist who always kept a song in his heart. Sweet, funny, kind, sassy – and hopelessly handsome.

“My heart is broken – it’s almost too much to take,” Wood went on. “One of my best friends, a man who helped save my life many years ago. I miss you terribly… I can’t stop the flood of tears. Sing with the angels, my beautiful, special soul. I love you.”

Chi Chi LaRue, a prominent drag artist and porn director, shared similar sentiments on Facebook, writing: “Im So Shocked and Saddened to Hear and Report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford”

“You will missed! Keep Singing In Heaven!” Chi Chi added.

Another friend and popular adult film star Dallas Steele also mourned Ford, writing in a post on X: “Glenn was such an amazing spirit. Always thinking about what he planned to do next. Always optimistic about the possibilities. I will miss him and his great smile.”