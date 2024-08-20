 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Scene

20 August 2024 11:17 AM

10 epic photographs going on display at queer electronic music festival Body Movements in London

Ahead of the event on 25 August 2024, take a look at the (not entirely SFW) portraits on display this year

By Jamie Tabberer

A composite of three go the pictures on display: someone in a pink think, someone holding a flower over their genitals, and a nude body lying sideways in some surf
Some of the photographs on display at the exhibit at Body Movements (Images: Slava Mogutin/Alina Gross/Haotique)

Queer-focused electronic dance music festival Body Movements returns to London this weekend, taking place on Saturday 25 August 2024 at its new home in Southwark Park.

This year’s edition will feature a collaboration between Body Movements and renowned international arts collective Queer Archive.

A naked person shot from behind with their arm over the head
(Image: Yves De Bradander)
An older person naked with flowers covering their breasts
(Image: Sandra Lazzarini)
a person posing front on in underwear with arm over head
(Image: Javier Alejandro Cerrada)

In an attempt to create a new entry point for underrepresented artists from the queer community, the teams have selected 10 artists who will be showcasing their work across the festival on a larger-than-life scale.

The on-site interactive exhibition will feature an array of often nude portraits that are both vulnerable and powerful in their intimacy.

Scroll on and check them out – and we’ll see you Saturday!

a nude figure shot from behind
(Image: Yves de Brabander)

Yves de Brabander

Beyond surface aesthetics, Yves de Brabander employs the male body as a canvas to convey richer narratives intertwined with themes of religion, notably Christianity, and his personal experiences as an adolescent in the 1990s — an era marked by advocating for gay rights amidst the AIDS pandemic protests.

a person holding a flower over their genitalia
(Image: Alina Gross)

Alina Gross

Alina’s photographs show a female gaze of the body. Her style shows bizarre beauty and unusual perspectives. She is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

(Image Sandra Lazzarini)

Sandra Lazzarini

Sandra Lazzarini’s work focuses on the representation of the female body and, through her photos, she manages to clear the purely aesthetic and conformist canons, transforming them into elements impervious to indecency and deeply imbued with freedom.

a person holding a mirror over in the middle of their genitalia
(Image: Mike D’Hondt)

Mike D’Hondt

Mike D’hondt is a self-trained analogue photographer. He started photographing 16 years ago, shortly after he moved from Brussels to Berlin. The city attracted him because of the freedom and the possibilities it offered, especially to the emerging queer artistic community freshly arriving.

a person posing outdoors in a small pink thong
(Image: Slava Mogutin)

Slava Mogutin

Born in Siberia, Slava Mogutin is a Russian-American multimedia artist, author and activist exiled from Russia for his outspoken queer writing and activism. Informed by his bicultural dissident and refugee experience, Mogutin’s work examines the notions of displacement and identity, pride and shame, devotion and disaffection, love and hate.

a person shot from behind close up pulling jockstrap down
(Image: Florian Hetz)

Florian Hetz

By capturing images based on his memories, and the absence thereof, Florian Hetz delves into the subjective nature of recollection. Through his work, he explores the fragmented and elusive nature of memory, offering a glimpse into the intricate workings of the mind.

a person posing naked in some surf
(Image: Haotique)

Haotique

Haotique’s inspiration is the human body and skin – especially female bodies – in an attempt to present it in its natural state, detaching it from the stereotypes it has been historically entrapped in through objectification and purification alike.

two people in latex gear kissing
(Image: Daniel Paramio)

Daniel Paramio

Daniel Paramio’s photography mixes moments of play and intimacy with a slight hint of social and cultural criticism. In a world oversaturated with images, he focuses on slow, analogue photography as his main tool.

(Image: Javier Alejandro Cerrada)

Javier Alejandro Cerrada

Javier Alejandro Cerrada is a Venezuelan photographer living in Berlin. They describe their work as experimental, conceptual and autobiographical.

a person sat naked on a transparent surface with he attitude logo covering their anus and genitals
(Image: Deni Horvatic)

Deni Horvatic

Deni Horvatić’s artistic practices combine photography, video art and CGI. Since 2019 he has been working with the Croatian fashion brands XD XENIA DESIGN and SSYYNN as art director and he won the 2020 ‘Marina Viculin’ award for extraordinary achievement in the field of Croatian photography.

For more information, visit the official Body Movements website. Photographer bios provided by Body Movements.

In This Article: