10 epic photographs going on display at queer electronic music festival Body Movements in London

Queer-focused electronic dance music festival Body Movements returns to London this weekend, taking place on Saturday 25 August 2024 at its new home in Southwark Park.

This year’s edition will feature a collaboration between Body Movements and renowned international arts collective Queer Archive.

(Image: Yves De Bradander) (Image: Sandra Lazzarini) (Image: Javier Alejandro Cerrada)

In an attempt to create a new entry point for underrepresented artists from the queer community, the teams have selected 10 artists who will be showcasing their work across the festival on a larger-than-life scale.

The on-site interactive exhibition will feature an array of often nude portraits that are both vulnerable and powerful in their intimacy.

Scroll on and check them out – and we’ll see you Saturday!

(Image: Yves de Brabander)

Beyond surface aesthetics, Yves de Brabander employs the male body as a canvas to convey richer narratives intertwined with themes of religion, notably Christianity, and his personal experiences as an adolescent in the 1990s — an era marked by advocating for gay rights amidst the AIDS pandemic protests.

(Image: Alina Gross)

Alina’s photographs show a female gaze of the body. Her style shows bizarre beauty and unusual perspectives. She is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

(Image Sandra Lazzarini)

Sandra Lazzarini’s work focuses on the representation of the female body and, through her photos, she manages to clear the purely aesthetic and conformist canons, transforming them into elements impervious to indecency and deeply imbued with freedom.

(Image: Mike D’Hondt)

Mike D’hondt is a self-trained analogue photographer. He started photographing 16 years ago, shortly after he moved from Brussels to Berlin. The city attracted him because of the freedom and the possibilities it offered, especially to the emerging queer artistic community freshly arriving.

(Image: Slava Mogutin)

Born in Siberia, Slava Mogutin is a Russian-American multimedia artist, author and activist exiled from Russia for his outspoken queer writing and activism. Informed by his bicultural dissident and refugee experience, Mogutin’s work examines the notions of displacement and identity, pride and shame, devotion and disaffection, love and hate.

(Image: Florian Hetz)

By capturing images based on his memories, and the absence thereof, Florian Hetz delves into the subjective nature of recollection. Through his work, he explores the fragmented and elusive nature of memory, offering a glimpse into the intricate workings of the mind.

(Image: Haotique)

Haotique’s inspiration is the human body and skin – especially female bodies – in an attempt to present it in its natural state, detaching it from the stereotypes it has been historically entrapped in through objectification and purification alike.

(Image: Daniel Paramio)

Daniel Paramio’s photography mixes moments of play and intimacy with a slight hint of social and cultural criticism. In a world oversaturated with images, he focuses on slow, analogue photography as his main tool.

(Image: Javier Alejandro Cerrada)

Javier Alejandro Cerrada is a Venezuelan photographer living in Berlin. They describe their work as experimental, conceptual and autobiographical.

(Image: Deni Horvatic)

Deni Horvatić’s artistic practices combine photography, video art and CGI. Since 2019 he has been working with the Croatian fashion brands XD XENIA DESIGN and SSYYNN as art director and he won the 2020 ‘Marina Viculin’ award for extraordinary achievement in the field of Croatian photography.

