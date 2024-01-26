Sarah Jessica Parker West End play Plaza Suite run extended by two weeks

Hit comedy play Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker in her West End debut alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, has announced it will extend its limited season at the Savoy Theatre by two additional weeks due to extraordinary ticket demand.

Originally scheduled to run from January 15 to March 31, Plaza Suite will now play an extended engagement through to April 13, 2024. Tickets for the extra two weeks of performances are on sale now.

Producers announced the extension to meet persisting ticket demand in London and allow more theatre-goers the chance to see the show during its limited engagement.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick star in Plaza Suite (Image: Joan Marcus)

Parker, best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, marked her highly anticipated West End debut in Plaza Suite after first taking on the play with her husband Broderick on Broadway in 2022.

In Plaza Suite, real-life married pair Parker and Broderick play three different couples staying in the iconic Plaza Hotel suite in New York City. The duo has earned critical acclaim for their Broadway performances, with the Guardian praising Parker’s comedic prowess.

“Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay.

“And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom,” according to the show’s official description.

Tickets for Plaza Suite are available now by clicking here.