Sam Smith announces The Pink House Podcast with guests to include Elliot Page and Joel Kim Booster

Sam Smith has announced a new podcast featuring an array of famous LGBTQ guests, with the first episode dropping on 13 June 2024.

The Pink House Podcast, which will see the likes of Elliot Page and Joel Kim Booster interviewed by Sam, will benefit the star’s overarching new brand The Pink House, which is to include a charitable arm.

Announcing the news on their socials yesterday, the ‘Unholy’ singer promised chats with “inspirational leaders.”

According to insiders, ‘each episode of The Pink House will hear from Sam as they sit down with an amazing cast of friends and queer cultural icons to share stories of belonging, chosen families, and the journeys we take to become who we’re destined to be.’

“Guardians of their craft and revolutionary voices” – Sam Smith

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news yesterday, Sam said: “I’m so delighted to announce that the first activation of my soon to be launched charitable foundation, The Pink House is The Pink House Podcast [sic].

“This year I have been sitting down and recording interviews with truly inspirational leaders, guardians of their craft and revolutionary voices.

“These conversations have been truly wonderful, and they all enrich and inform our collective mission with The Pink House, which is to use knowledge and lived experience to support, and to protect, the lives of our beautiful community of queer/LGBTQIA+ people. Premiering on June 13th.”

Other guests on the podcast will include Ben Platt and Gloria Estefan.

As well as the podcast for The Pink House, inspired by the home Sam grew up in, Sam is in the process of building a charitable foundation intended to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community.