Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi ‘very proud’ of one of the film’s intimate scenes

One of the stars of Saltburn, Jacob Elordi, has said he is “very proud” of one of the film’s more intimate scenes involving co-star Barry Keoghan.

Saltburn sees Oliver (Keoghan) visit the stately home of his friend, Felix (Elordi) in the psychological thriller. The film is an intriguing look into desire and longing as expressed by the film’s director, Emerald Fennell.

The film features a fair number of rather graphic scenes, one of which involves Elordi’s character masturbating in a bathtub. All the while he is watched by Keoghan’s Oliver. After Felix is done Oliver is then seen licking up his friend’s semen.

“Some people are screaming, some people are squealing” – Saltburn director, Emerald Fennell

Addressing the scene in question at the film’s Los Angeles premiere at the weekend, Elordi told Variety: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

In response to that Keoghan said: “He [Elordi] doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man.”

On the film’s graphic scenes, Fennell told the entertainment industry bible, “I want to make stuff that you go and sit in a dark room full of strangers and you don’t know what you’re going to feel and you don’t know where you’re going to be probed. And everyone has a different take on it.”

She continued: “Some people are screaming, some people are squealing. Some people are turned on, some people are freaked out and some are furious. Some people don’t really care. What you want is for people to spill out into the street and want to go and have a drink and talk about it.”

In our review of the film, Attitude gave it three and a half stars describing it as “A twisted tale of homoerotic desire.”

Saltburn is in cinemas now.