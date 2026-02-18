Mark Wahlberg’s alleged homophobic past is revisited in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the latest drama from Ryan Murphy, takes aim at rapper-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg’s alleged homophobic past.

The series centres on the high-profile 1990s romance and marriage between Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) and John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly), exploring Bessette’s career at Calvin Klein, where she served as director of public relations.

One of the hurdles the pair come across in the series is Wahlberg’s (then known as Marky Mark) 1992 Calvin Klein underwear campaign with Kate Moss, during which his reported language caused concern among the fashion house’s team.

A fictionalised version of Calvin Klein (played by Alessandro Nivola) questions Wahlberg’s conduct. In a conversation among colleagues, they discuss his reported behaviour.

“He also allegedly called a member of her entourage a homophobic slur” – a fictionalised Calvin Klein in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Referencing Wahlberg’s reported 1993 altercation with a member of Madonna’s entourage, Alessandro Nivola’s character said: “Who picks a fight with Madonna? Well, he also allegedly called a member of her entourage a homophobic slur.”

“Whoa, wait a sec. He only called the guy a homo,” replies the character Todd, pushing back on how serious the accusation really is – a nod to the political climate at the time.

“I’m just saying, I think we all assumed he meant faggot,” says another member of the team.

As depicted in the series, the brand ultimately decides to remove him from its campaign and replaces him with model Michael Bergin (played by Noah Fearnley).

Wahlberg’s controversial past

Wahlberg’s past controversies continue to haunt him. In 1986, he received a civil rights injunction after racially harassing Black children and throwing rocks at them.

In 1988, he pleaded guilty to assaulting two Vietnamese-American men while using racist slurs and served 45 days in prison.

In 1993, Wahlberg issued a public apology via the Boston Globe for his past attacks, following criticism and protests from advocacy groups.

Attitude has contacted a representative of Mark’s for comment.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is available to watch now on Hulu and Disney+.