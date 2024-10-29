Ryan Murphy says he wants to work with Taylor Swift: ‘I would do it in a heartbeat’

Ryan Murphy is known for teaming up with some of the most famous people on the planet. The provocative and prolific TV producer has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber and Chaz Bono, along with frequent collaborators Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Niecy Nash and Jessica Lange.

Most recently, Murphy has adopted NFL star Travis Kelce for his spooky serial killer drama Grotesquerie, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

Of course, Kelce is also famous for his highly public relationship with Taylor Swift. And naturally, Murphy is eager to get together with the ‘Shake It Off’ singer for a project.

“I think she’s one of the greats” – Ryan Murphy on Taylor Swift

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, the 58-year-old Glee creator was asked whether he might try and bag Swift for a second season of Grotesquerie.

“I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Murphy added: “I think she’s one of the greats. I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and their relationship has been well documented, with Swift appearing at NFL games and Kelce showing up at the singer’s Eras Tour shows.

Of course, Swift is no stranger to acting. The singer, who is currently on the last leg of her Eras Tour, has previously starred in films like Valentine’s Day, The Lorax and the 2019 film adaptation of the musical Cats.

In recent years, the 34-year-old has also stepped behind the camera, directing a number of music videos, including the short film that accompanied the 10-minute version of her track ‘All Too Well’.

In fact, it was reported by Variety in 2022 that the singer was working on her first feature film for Searchlight Pictures.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said the studio’s presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield at the time.

Whether she will appear in one of Murphy’s many TV shows, however, remains to be seen.