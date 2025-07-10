Russell Tovey talks dating and coming out on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast

British actor Russell Tovey shared some candid thoughts about dating while being in the public eye with Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.

Known for his roles in American Horror Story and the upcoming queer police drama Plainclothes, Tovey revealed that star signs now play a surprising role in his love life.

Ferguson sat down with Tovey in his hometown, Shoreditch, and asked if he finds it hard to meet people, given his public profile.

“Yeah,” admits Tovey. “It’s not hard to meet people at all. I’m very social. It’s a weird scenario when you date and you’re in the public eye. And you sit down and they know who you are. They can find out that information, and your question is more, ‘Sorry, what’s your name again?’

“It’s a real imbalance with dating. But boo-hoo, it is what it is. It’s just something you have to get your head around,” the actor said.

Tovey, who is currently single, shared that astrology has become part of his dating routine.

“I’ve not been someone who’s been into astrology all my life, but I like to go, ‘What’s your star sign?’” he said.

“I’ve got star signs of exes that I’m trying to avoid.”

A Scorpio himself, the actor said he finds comfort in knowing he has matched with a compatible sign.

He also reflected on the emotional side of relationships, saying that despite the perks of his career such as flight upgrades and luxury hotels, it’s the companionship that matters.

He said: “It’s a shame when it’s just for me… Of course, finding that in yourself is equally important. And that’s the journey we all go on, when you can be your own boyfriend and your own champion and your own witness.”

Tovey also reflected on coming to terms with his sexuality during a time when the UK was gripped by panic over HIV and AIDS.

Growing up in Essex in the 1980s and 1990s, he recalled the intense fear and isolation he felt — especially when watching one of the era’s infamous public health campaigns.

“I remember we had an advert — John Hurt did the voiceover — and it was basically saying, ‘Death. You’re going to die.’ That was on the news,” Tovey recalled.

The ad, released by the UK government in 1987, warned of the dangers of HIV with dark visuals of a gravestone and ominous narration. It left a lasting impression on Tovey.

He told the podcast host: “I remember watching it with my parents thinking, ‘What the fuck?’” he said. “They don’t know that’s about me.”

Tovey recently attended the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways. Click here to see the event through pictures,