The story of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards EUROPE 2025, supported by British Airways – in 15 epic images 

Last week (Friday 4 July 2025) saw the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards EUROPE 2025, supported by British Airways touch down at the Peninsula London, and as usual, it celebrated the great and good of the LGBTQ community.

The ninth edition of our event, hosted by funnyman Tom Allen, saw a number of everyday community heroes honoured alongside four famous names: our Pride ICON Award winners.

Those Pride ICONs were: Olympic legend Dame Kelly Holmes, ‘Zombie’ singer Yungblud, Erasure frontman Andy Bell and Spanish political firebrand Carla Antonelli. We adore all of them, naturally!

For the full list of winners – including RAF veteran Caroline Paige MBE and Lou Queernaval’s Erwann Le Hô – click here.

But first, scroll on for a look at the day in 15 pictures…

India Willoughby, the UK’s first out trans newsreader, stepped out in style

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

TV doctor and Attitude columnist Dr Ranj (below, right) posed with partner James Colebrook

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

As did I Kissed a Boy‘s Ruben Bø Dower and Lars Fellows

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Attitude Editor-in-Chief Cliff Joannou gave a speech

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Our host for the afternoon, Tom Allen, also addressed the room

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Frankie Grande flashed the flesh for a two-song performance

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Carla Antonelli gave a rousing speech – with award presenter Jordan Gray by her side

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Dame Kelly Holmes later paid tribute to Carla in her own speech

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Erasure’s Andy Bell won an award and performed hits including ‘A Little Respect’

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Current Attitude cover star Yungblud posed with his award back on the red carpet

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And straddled a PEUGEOT lion!

(Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches raised a glass

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Alex Thomas-Smith and Ella Morgan matched their car to their outfits

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Hannah Jones of What It Feels Like For a Girl fame looked sensational

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And shapes were thrown at the afterparty, and then some! Here’s to another stellar Pride Awards!

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

To find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.