Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bi in playful nod to iconic TV show

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, the former child star who played fan favourite Lily in Modern Family, has come out as bisexual in a playful Instagram Reel shared yesterday.

Anderson-Emmons played adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron, portrayed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, on the Emmy Award-winning series.

In the Reel, the 18-year-old lip-synced to one of Modern Family‘s viral moments featuring herself alongside Jesse Tyler (Mitchell), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron), and Sofía Vergara (Gloria).

“You are Vietnamese,” Gloria said, to which Lily responds: “No, I’m not. I’m gay, I’m gay.”

Mitch said: “Honey, no you are not gay. You are just confused. Oh my god, what is wrong with me?”

Across the screen of the social media video she wrote: “People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi).”

“Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight”

She dedicated her post to Pride month, with the caption: “Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe.”

Her comment section was flooded with support from fans of the ABC series, now streaming on Disney+, with the likes of YouTube royalty and podcaster Trisha Paytas commenting: “Queen !!!!”

Ariel Winter, who played Alex, Aubrey’s on-screen cousin, showed her support by liking the post on Instagram.

The moment also caught the attention of trans advocate and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney, who gave it a like as well.

Aubrey’s mother, stand-up comedian and actor Amy Anderson commented: “Also, great bangs day!!”

Having just turned 18, Anderson-Emmons is stepping into the music scene under the stage name Frances Anderson.

She made her indie-pop debut with the single ‘Telephones and Traffic’ on 23 May and yesterday teased follow-up ‘Don’t Forget Me’, coming 27 June.

In an Instagram post, Aubrey’s mum captioned a carousel of photos of herself and her daughter, saying: “Aubrey, I know this year is going to bring you so much abundance and heartache, joy and uncertainty, hard work and fun and it is all part of the amazing journey that is life!”

Her coming out coincides with Bisexual Awareness Week, an annual celebration held from 16 to 23 September.