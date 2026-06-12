Russell Tovey fronts ERDEM Pride charity campaign honouring late HIV activist Derek Jarman

Russell Tovey fronted the launch of ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt campaign yesterday (11 June), with all profits from sales donated to three LGBTQ+ charities.

Tovey’s involvement honours Derek Jarman, a pioneering English filmmaker who is remembered for being one of the first publicly gay figures in the UK to speak openly about living with HIV.

Designed by Erdem Moralioglu, the Pride T-shirt was created in collaboration with Gay’s The Word, the UK’s first and oldest LGBTQIA+ bookshop, founded in 1979.

ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt referenced Derek Jarman’s Bliss

Russell Tovey modelling ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt (Image: Erdem Moralioglu) Russell Tovey modelling ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt (Image: Erdem Moralioglu) Russell Tovey modelling ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt (Image: Erdem Moralioglu)

The T-shirt features artwork by Jarman taken from his zine Bliss, which was the original title of his final film, Blue, exploring the impact of the AIDS epidemic.

The design references the “haze of blue”, paying homage to Jarman’s loss of vision in the later years of his life due to cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, a severe complication associated with HIV/AIDS.

Moralioglu honoured the late advocate in a news release, writing: “Derek Jarman’s extraordinary body of work has been a source of inspiration to me as a person and a designer.

“Jarman is a perfect protagonist for our torrid times” – Erdem Moralioglu honouring Jarman’s advocacy

Russell Tovey modelling ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt (Image: Erdem Moralioglu)

“He was uncompromising in his conviction and creative vision, and his legacy only grows stronger with time. Jarman is a perfect protagonist for our torrid times, to remind us that there is always beauty amidst the chaos,” he continued.

All profits from the project will be shared between three LGBTQIA+ charities: LGBTQ+ homelessness organisation akt, trans+ charity Not A Phase, and HIV and sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust.

Speaking previously to Attitude, former cover star Tovey spoke about the impact of growing up during the HIV epidemic.

“I’ve been so mixed up with it for so long” – Russell Tovey on the impact of the HIV epidemic

Russell Tovey modelling ERDEM’s limited-edition Pride T-shirt (Image: Erdem Moralioglu)

“They don’t consider death whenever they meet someone and go to bed with them,” he said. “It just doesn’t enter their mind and that, to me, just seems so healthy. I’ve been so mixed up with it for so long, for so many years.”

Reflecting on the current political climate, he said: “Things are fucking rocky, so let’s build more lighthouses and be that fucking light that shines out, so people can find you through this dark, cold water that we’re being plunged into,” Tovey added.

The launch includes a companion short film featuring rare archive footage of Jarman from The Garden, created by longtime collaborator David Lewis and filmmaker Sara Moralioglu.

Where can you buy ERDEM’s Pride T-shirt?

The luxury fashion brand’s Pride T-shirt is available via its official website and is also being sold in ERDEM stores on Sloane Street in Knightsbridge and South Audley Street in Mayfair.