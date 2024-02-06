Michelle Visage ru-veals RuPaul waxwork at Madame Tussauds London: ‘It’s like I’m at home and with Ru!’

RuPaul’s journey to world domination is almost complete with this week’s unveiling of his Madame Tussauds London figure.

The waxwork was ru-vealed at the Baker Street attraction by Ru’s right-hand woman Michelle Visage yesterday.

The figure, which goes on display to the public today, wears a bespoke look created by Zaldy Goco, the Emmy Award winning designer and Ru’s long-time collaborator.

“The artists have made this so beautifully and I see Ru” – Michelle Visage

“It’s gorgeous! The teeth, the lips, the nails. It’s like I’m at home and with Ru!” Michelle enthused.

“Fans and guests will love this figure, the artists have made this so beautifully and I see Ru. Everything drag stands for – authenticity, being daring and not afraid to be who you truly are – is reflected in this gorgeous figure.

“I also love that I’ve made it on the dress! Zaldy, Ru’s longtime designer, who exclusively made this beautiful dress for Madame Tussauds London, has put me in the favours as one of the most important women in Ru’s life. What an honour. I’m so excited for the world to see how gorgeous this is.”

On creating the exclusive dress, Zaldy said: “I was delighted with the chance to create RuPaul’s exclusive dress for Madame Tussauds London. Straight away, my thought process was that it should be in true style to how we produce RuPaul’s outfits for Drag Race.



“I wanted it to be an authentic representation of what Ru wears, to make it this glamorous statement, and make it big. Each piece I do with Ru is built for a moment, it’s permanent and resonates with the person. This bespoke creation for Madame Tussauds London, for Ru, and for the fashion zone, is full of all the emotions that you feel when working with Ru: fun, joy and happiness.”

RuPaul’s figure launches in the attraction’s new Fashion Runway experience, opening as London Fashion Week celebrates 40 years. This is RuPaul’s fourth figure across Madame Tussauds globally, and marks Madame Tussaud London’s first figure in drag.