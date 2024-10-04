RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 queen on return after injury: ‘Just keep your eyes peeled’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Saki Yew has hinted at a possible return to the franchise, after her journey on the show was cut short due to an injury.

In last night’s (3 October) episode, viewers saw Saki enter the werkroom on crutches, explaining she’d hurt herself off-set.

“Slipping in the shower. So yeah, that would be the lowest point of the competition,” Saki exclusively told Attitude in a post-show interview.

Despite her early exit, Saki teased a potential comeback. “That’s something you’re going to have to wait and see. Just keep your eyes peeled – you’ll see me somewhere,” she said, adding: “If there was a phone call from RuPaul, I would answer it and report for duty,” she added.

While her journey was brief, Saki said she was glad to shine a spotlight on her dual cultures. “Walking my first runway getting to represent Manchester and Australia in one look. That would be my high point.”

Saki spoke about the support she’s received since being announced on the show. “It’s incredible. You’ll go to bed and you’ll wake up in the morning, have messages from America, Australia, Canada, even the Philippines. I get so many messages from across the pond, just with a lot of support and love.”

“We had a lot of chats in the werkroom” – Saki on her closest Drag Race UK relationship

Saki Yew (Image: World of Wonder)

On what she’s been up since filming, Saki shared: “I’ve just been here doing the same old stuff that I normally do, like being a showgirl on the weekends in Leeds and just working the gigs, just keeping busy.”

She also opened up about her closest relationship on-set, sharing how she became friends with Scottish queen Chanel. “We had a lot of chats in the werkroom and she’d come over and check up on me quite often, and we even got ready together for the first runway.”

Saki Yew is the second queen on Drag Race UK to pull out of the competition due to injury. Series 3’s Victoria Scone was forced to pull out after injuring her knee during a lip sync against Krystal Versace (the eventual winner of the series).

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer from 9pm.