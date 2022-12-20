RuPaul’s Drag Race trailer shows off fierce new season

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 has just got its first trailer and it is looking fierce!

The fifteenth season of the Emmy-winning reality show returns to our screens in January. For viewers in the US, it will air from 6 January on MTV. While it will air for UK viewers on WOW Presents Plus from 7 January.

The short trailer shows us just a glimpse at some of the action from the new batch of sixteen queens. Along the way to the crown, the queens will be taking part in what looks like a car wash photoshoot challenge as well as the usual Ru-sical and group numbers.

“Full throttle fierce-ness” is promised!

We also get a glimpse at some of the guest judges who will be joining Mama Ru.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 (Image: World of Wonder)

Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, and the one and only… Ariana Grande. The ‘Break Free’ singer makes a welcome return to the RuPaul’s Drag Race mainstage after her last appearance in season seven.

“This was a total gamechanger,” Grande tells one queen before saying, “you’re damn talented”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race familiar, TS Madison will also be joining as a rotating member of the guest judge’s panel. This is alongside Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley.

RuPaul also teases this is the “super sweetest season yet”.

In the words of Mama Ru during the closing moments of the trailer: “Ready, set, slay!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will see the 16 queens fight it out to be America’s next drag superstar and win a whopping $200,000 cash prize. Season 15 marks a big milestone for Drag Race too, with the 200th episode of the original US franchise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will be available exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, from 2 am on Saturday, 7 January 2023.