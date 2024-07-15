RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Meet the cast of new show airing this August
The 12 international queens will compete for a grand prize of $200,000, including one UK favourite
By Dale Fox
World of Wonder has announced the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, with 12 fan-favourite queens from around the world competing for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World”.
The new series airing 16 August will feature contestants representing various countries, each vying for a grand prize of $200,000 and a coveted spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
RuPaul will of course lead the judging panel. Joining RuPaul are familiar faces including resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims. The show will also feature rotating guest judges from across the international Drag Race franchises, adding to the global flavour of the competition.
“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level,” drag superstar RuPaul said in a statement.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars cast
Here are the 12 global queens taking part in the very first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.
Alyssa Edwards (United States)
Athena Likis (Belgium)
Eva Le Queen (Philippines)
Gala Varo (Mexico)
Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)
Kween Kong (Australia)
Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)
Nehellenia (Italy)
Pythia (Canada)
Soa de Muse (France)
Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)
Vanity Vain (Sweden)
How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars will be available for UK viewers exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. The series kicks off with a double-episode premiere on Friday, 16 August.