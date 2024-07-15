RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Meet the cast of new show airing this August

World of Wonder has announced the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, with 12 fan-favourite queens from around the world competing for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World”.

The new series airing 16 August will feature contestants representing various countries, each vying for a grand prize of $200,000 and a coveted spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul will of course lead the judging panel. Joining RuPaul are familiar faces including resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims. The show will also feature rotating guest judges from across the international Drag Race franchises, adding to the global flavour of the competition.

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level,” drag superstar RuPaul said in a statement.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars cast

Here are the 12 global queens taking part in the very first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

Alyssa Edwards (Image: World of Wonder)

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Athena Likis (Image: World of Wonder)

Eva Le Queen (Image: World of Wonder)

Gala Varo (Image: World of Wonder)

Kitty Scott-Claus (Image: World of Wonder)

Kween Kong (Image: World of Wonder)

Miranda Lebrão (Image: World of Wonder)

Nehellenia (Image: World of Wonder)

Pythia (Image: World of Wonder)

Soa de Muse (Image: World of Wonder)

Tessa Testicle (Image: World of Wonder)

Vanity Vain (Image: World of Wonder)

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars will be available for UK viewers exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. The series kicks off with a double-episode premiere on Friday, 16 August.





