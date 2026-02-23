Maxi Shield, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star, has died aged 51: ‘You will be forever loved and deeply missed’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Maxi Shield has died at age 51, five months after publicly announcing a cancer diagnosis.

The sad news was shared by Wigs By Vanity on Instagram today (23 February), who wrote: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our dearest sister, Maxine, has passed away.”

“We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives,” said the wig designer.

“I will cherish every second of our 30-year friendship, and I’m so grateful that I was a part of your chosen family. You will be forever loved and deeply missed. I love you, old girl,” they concluded.

In August 2025, during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Maxi revealed she had a “very scary” health issue involving a swollen gland in her throat. Tests later confirmed it was cancer after she was taken to hospital.

In a statement posted on Instagram, she announced her diagnosis as she returned home to Sydney: “Saw a sea of specialists today. The growth in my neck is cancerous but has a 70–80% treatment rate.”

She continued: “I will be admitted to St Vincent’s this afternoon for 48 hours of steroids to make sure my airways aren’t swollen and to prepare for chemotherapy next week. Then it is three weeks of chemotherapy (with minimal side effects) to reduce the size of the tumour, followed by a combination of radiotherapy and chemo to attack and remove it. This will be the rocky section, but hopefully successful.”

She had been undergoing chemotherapy, with her latest treatment beginning in January 2026.

Just three days ago, she had been announced to perform alongside her season one sister, Coco Jumbo, at the Oxford Hotel in Sydney for Mardi Gras week.

Coco issued a statement in light of Maxi’s death: “Heartbroken to hear the news! My idol, my friend, my sister, my mentor, my Fanny! You will forever be a part of me! I love you so much!! Rest in power, my Queen.”

Maxi rose to international stardom in 2021, placing sixth on season one of Drag Race Down Under, though she had a successful drag career spanning over 25 years.

She was named Madonna’s national hostess for her Australian Rebel Heart Tour in 2015 and, the same year, won Entertainer of the Year at the Drag Industry Variety Awards.

In light of her death, fans and friends showed an outpouring of support for the late star. Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, Blu Hydrangea, wrote on Instagram: “I am beyond devastated and will cherish all the joy and laughter we shared! Sending a lot of love.”

Kitty Scott Clause, Scarlett BoBo, Darlene Mitchell and many other fellow queens also mourned the loss of the Australian star.