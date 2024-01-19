RuPaul to visit Manchester and London on The House of Hidden Meaning book tour

If you’ve ever wanted to meet Mama Ru, now’s your chance, as RuPaul is set to visit the UK on a book tour to promote his upcoming memoir The House of Hidden Meanings.

Sharing the news on social media today (19 January), the RuPaul’s Drag Race host revealed he’ll be stopping off in Manchester on 6 April and London on 7 April to promote the book. The specific venues are yet to be confirmed.

RuPaul announced the upcoming launch of his memoir in an emotional video posted to Instagram last October. The House of Hidden Meanings is due to launch in March 2024.

“After two-and-a-half years, it’s finally here. My memoir. I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time,” a tearful RuPaul said in a video posted to his IG page.

“Much of this world today, it feels so hostile. And it’s just a scary place to be vulnerable in but… I did it. So get ready!”

Speaking to Vogue the same month, he said the book will focus on his life before his hit show, in a “raw, introspective tone.” A chapter is expected to include details on the star experimenting with hard drugs as a teen, as well as losing his virginity.

The full schedule for RuPaul’s book tour, which will take him across North America and the UK (Image: RuPaul/Twitter)

“I feel like I’ve kept up a poker face and held my cards close to my chest my whole life, and I still do that, because it’s a protection mechanism,” he told the publication.

“Underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on” – RuPaul on his upcoming book

RuPaul also explained that the book’s name came about because “underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on, and I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event.”

With his new memoir, it’s hoped that the usually private star will open up about the pivotal moments in his life and career – not to mention the inevitable celebrity tea.

The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul is available to pre-order now from Amazon UK.