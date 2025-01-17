Robbie Williams’s recent gay sex joke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen may not have landed with the live studio audience – but we see the funny side!

Speaking to TV host Andy on the most recent episode of his chat show, the Rock DJ singer was asked for the “gayest thing” about him.

To this, Robbie – ever the prankster – said with a straight face that he masturbates “to men having sex”.

But, erm, his British sense of humour didn’t seem to land with US audiences.

“Even I was like, ‘Really?’” Ayda Field

“The gayest thing about me? My wife has the answer. Answer that, darling,” Robbie initially replied, handing the question to his wife Ayda Field, who was in the TV studio.

“So many things,” answered Ayda, before landing on “your sense of style.”

Williams then turned to Andy and said: “I’ll ask you — what’s the gayest thing about me?”

Responding, the Real Housewives producer said: “You’re very outward in your affection with other men, which I love. I mean, you’ve said in interviews, in other words, that you like everything except the d**k.

“That’s a problem. That’s a big barrier to us ever doing anything.”

Williams then dryly joked that he “jerks off to men having sex” — before quickly saying he was joking, after a stunned silence fell across the room.

This, at least, prompted a few chuckles. “Even I was like, ‘Really?’” joked Ayda.

Robbie also touched on sexuality in another recent interview, telling The Guardian of gay rumours: “I was annoyed… I was more sad. Not about gay accusations, because look: I’ve done everything but suck a cock. Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me.”

Robbie’s monkey-fronted biopic movie Better Man is out now.