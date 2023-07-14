Rita Ora ‘proud’ of LGBTQ love song Girls: ‘I was speaking on experience’

Rita Ora has reflected on her 2018 song Girls after receiving backlash for the track which featured Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX.

At the time, the song was criticised for lyrics such as “Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls”, which some felt belittled the experiences of bisexual people.

In response, Rita addressed her own sexuality shortly afterwards, confirming she’d had “romantic relationships with women and men”.

She told fans: “This is my personal journey. I am sorry [if] how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone.

“I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.” She also thanked fans for “teaching me to love myself no matter what”.

Now, as she marks the release of her third album You & I, she addressed the criticism the song received to Attitude five years on.

In a recent interview, she told us: “I’ve always approached my music honestly and I’ve always come from a place of truth and from my personal experiences. That is something not to shy away from.”

Rita explained she was “simply speaking on experiences I’ve had in my lifetime,” and added: “I’m really proud I did that.

“I had really amazing support from three other really strong women and they all saw the future goal and the future message.

“If that song can bring somebody joy and acceptance, then my job is done,” she noted.

Rita reflects on the track, five years on from its release (Image: Ed Cooke)

In a message to fans back in 2018, Rita said: “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.

“I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.”

Elsewhere, Rita recently performed at her first London Pride in an outfit Barbie would be proud of. She dubbed it the “best” Pride she’s ever been a part of,

“I’ve done Prides all over the world, but I don’t think I’ve done London before,” she told us. “It was the best Pride I’ve ever done because it was being at home!

Rita Ora at London Pride photographed by me for British Vogue #shotbylucian 📸 pic.twitter.com/VIms5Fl2iX — IsThatMike🐝 (@isthatmike03) July 4, 2023

“I was seeing all these people in colourful looking so happy, being so colourful and bright. Everyone was in the same boat, looking after one another and just appreciating the day. It got me really emotional.”

She had to dash off early for a show in Manchester, but added: “I was just really sad to go! I was so grateful that I was able to go there and do that.

“Any time they Pride organisers need me I’m there. It’s just such an important day,” Rita concluded.