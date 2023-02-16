Rihanna talks new album: ‘It’d be ridiculous if it wasn’t this year’

Rihanna has teased her upcoming ninth studio album, saying it would be “ridiculous” if it wasn’t released this year.

Her words, not ours!



The star’s last album, the critically-acclaimed Anti, was released in 2016.



The ‘Where Have You Been’ singer opened up about the new record in a new interview, off the back of her triumphant Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on 12 February.

“There’s this pressure I put on myself” – Rihanna

“I want it to be this year,” the star said of the LP while speaking to US Vogue. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

“But there’s this pressure that I put on myself,” the 34-year-old then added. “That if it’s not better than that [Anti] then it is not even worth it.”



Rihanna then admitted this is “toxic” kind of pressure. “It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn’t have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple.”



Rihanna also spoke about her son with A$AP Rocky, whose name has not yet been made public:

“I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes,” said the singer, known for hits like ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ and ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’. “I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”