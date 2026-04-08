Reza Farahan details ‘threesome’ style relationship with Bob Harper and his late husband

The Traitors US star Reza Farahan has claimed he had a “threesome” style relationship with celebrity trainer Bob Harper and Bob’s late husband Scott in his memoir.

First available to purchase yesterday (7 April), the book titled Gay Shah: My Story of Family, Fame, and Becoming a King goes into detail about his and Harper’s relationship.

According to Reza, after the pair met while working as trainers at a studio, they became “best friends” and later their relationship turned into something more sexual.

“Bob was bouncing back and forth between Scott and me” – Reza Farahan in his memoir

“Bob and I carried on like that for a good while. It was very much a friends-with-benefits situation, though,” wrote the reality star.

“I wanted more, but I always got the feeling he wasn’t interested in any kind of serious relationship with anybody, so I didn’t really push the matter.”

The Shahs of Sunset star wrote: “Bob and I still ended up falling totally in love. For a while, Bob was bouncing back and forth between Scott and me.”

“Even though Bob and I didn’t last forever, we remain friends to this day” – Farahan describing his and Bob Harper’s relationship

He described the ending as “a bit bittersweet”, adding: “Poor Scott, who I honestly harboured no ill will toward even though I was chasing his husband, ended up passing away. And even though Bob and I didn’t last forever, we remain friends to this day.”

The turbulent relationship made him realise he wanted something serious, more stable and long-term, resulting in his marriage to Adam Neely in 2015 in Palm Springs. They remain wedded today.

Harper has been in a relationship with Anton Gutierrez since at least 2016, later marrying in 2019 and announcing the big day on his Instagram.

“Well this happened” – Harper announcing his marriage to husband Anton Gutierrez

Under a photo of the pair’s hands sporting two wedding rings, he captioned the post: “Well this happened yesterday. A great combination of Cartier and Viacarota.” Gutierrez captioned his own Instagram post: “I can do this forever.”

In Farahan’s memoir, he confirmed the two remain friends, despite his former relationship with Harper and his late husband.