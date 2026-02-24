Real Housewives of London attend London Fashion Week shows after season 2 announcement

The Real Housewives of London cast stepped out across London Fashion Week just weeks after filming officially began on season 2.

LFW’s autumn/winter 2026 season took place from 19 to 23 February, featuring runway showcases and industry events across the capital. During the week, multiple cast members from the Hayu reality series were seen at the Paul Costelloe show, as well as designer Saranya Umashankar’s presentation.

The series follows six London-based socialites – Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger – whose lives and businesses are documented on the streamer.

“Thank you @paulcostelloeofficial for a wonderful show today” – Panthea Parker on her latest London Fashion Week appearance

Parker posted from the Costelloe show, writing: “A working day… just with better lighting. Thank you @paulcostelloeofficial for a wonderful show today. Truly iconic to see his son take over! And always lovely seeing the familiar Fashion Week faces.”

Cronin also documented her London Fashion Week appearances, posting about a show celebrating designer Sara Anyaa before a dinner at CÉ LA VI London.

In the same post, Cronin referenced her “Back to Paddington” line from season one, writing: “Wild Night Celebrating @saraanyaaaa at London Fashion Week what a beautiful show and event huge congratulations on your new collection! Followed by dinner @celavi.london London at its best!! Sneak Preview of my new song ‘Back to Paddington Written & Vocals by me’.”

When is Real Housewives of London season 2 set to air?

Last month, Hayu confirmed that production has officially begun on season 2 of The Real Housewives of London, following the debut run of the series. All six original cast members are returning, with additional new “friends” also joining the mix.

The first season included storylines such as the “Back to Paddington” exchange, disputes between cast members and group trips to the Cotswolds and Scotland. According to the streamer, filming on the new season is now underway, with the series set to launch exclusively on Hayu later this year.

Produced by UTAS UK Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group, The Real Housewives of London remains Hayu’s first original commission. The wider Real Housewives franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats.