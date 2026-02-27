RAYE proves she’s Britain’s most compelling live performer at The O2

RAYE doesn’t so much play a concert as command a room.

Last night (26 February), London’s O2 Arena hosted the first of six sold-out shows from her This Tour May Contain New Music and, across two ambitious hours, the seven-time BRIT winner delivered a performance that felt both arena-sized and strikingly personal.

A key part of the evening’s warmth comes before she even steps on stage, with support arriving from her younger sisters, Absolutely and Amma – both accomplished artists in their own right, and a reminder that RAYE’s story is rooted in family.

The headline show soon opened with theatrical confidence. A velvet curtain lifted to reveal a full live band and orchestra washed in gold light, before RAYE emerged in a classic red gown to launch into ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’

Structured in four distinct acts, the set played like a carefully staged musical, moving between intimate jazz-club storytelling, high-glamour spectacle and, finally, full-scale dance euphoria. New material from her forthcoming second album, This Music May Contain Hope, sat comfortably alongside fan favourites, elevated by orchestral arrangements that gave familiar songs fresh weight.

‘The Thrill Is Gone’, ‘Suzanne’ and the newly-released ‘Nightingale Lane’ showcased the remarkable control of her voice, shifting seamlessly from hushed vulnerability to towering belts. Elsewhere, ‘Beware the South London Lover Boy’ and ‘Flip a Switch’ injected humour, proving RAYE’s charisma is as compelling between notes as during them. A mid-set rendition of ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ transformed the vast venue into something closer to an old-school jazz club – an impressive feat in a venue of this scale.

Raye and backing singers perform This Tour May Contain New Music (Image: Supplied)

Between songs, RAYE was disarmingly candid, balancing self-deprecating humour with moments of real vulnerability.

The emotional centrepiece arrived with ‘Ice Cream Man’, introduced with a brave and measured reflection on her experiences with sexual assault. The arena fell into near silence before erupting into collective support – a reminder of how effectively she transforms personal pain into communal catharsis without sentimentality.

By the closing stretch – including ‘Black Mascara’, ‘Prada’ and a euphoric, crowd-unifying ‘Escapism’ – The O2 felt fully surrendered to her world. Despite the scale of the production, RAYE maintained a rare sense of connection, sure to make even the furthest seats feel included.

As she heads next to the US and Canada for more sold-out shows, the whole world is about to experience the full glory of RAYE’s reign.