Mean Girls cast reunites for ‘iconic’ Walmart ad

This is so fetch! Ok, fine, maybe it won’t ever happen but we’re just thrilled to see the cast of Mean Girls has reunited.

Most of the major players from the 2004 hit comedy returned in the ad for Walmart promoting the brand’s Black Friday deals. The ad was well timed, premiering online on Wednesday (1 November) which famously is the day on which we wear pink.

The ad picks up at North Shore, the school that Mean Girls is set around. Narrated by Kady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) we find out that “Some things never change.” Here, the new ‘Plastics’ are seen exiting the school as Missy Elliot’s ‘Pass That Dutch’ plays.

“On Wednesdays, we still wear pink,” Kady’s narration continues before the camera pans to show Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) pull up. Talking to her daughter, one of the ‘Plastics’ she says: “Get in sweetie, we’re going deal shopping.” Much to her daughter’s chagrin.

From there we see Amanda Seyfried return as Karen, who is still a weather presenter. We also see Rajiv Surendra reprise his role as Kevin G, now with a child named Kevin Junior.

“Absolutely iconic”

Kady is then revealed to be the school’s guidance counsellor who maybe isn’t as intune with the kids as she might think. Gretchen is also seen coaching the ‘Plastics’ on the infamous Mean Girls ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ routine.

“This is going to be so fetch!” she exclaims only to be reminded, “It’s still not going to happen!” Towards the end of the ad, we see the routine recreated from the film complete with costumes and audio issues. We also catch a glimpse at Daniel Franzese as Damien.

All in all, it’s a wonderfully nostalgic. It’s a sentiment many shared on YouTube in the comments with one person describing it as “absolutely iconic,” and another as “incredible.”

Others praised the Walmart team behind it arguing that they deserve a raise for their efforts.

One person went as far as to suggest that Walmart had actually made “fetch happen.”

The only thing missing is Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Maybe there’ll be a follow-up…

Check out the ad featuring the cast of Mean Girls below.